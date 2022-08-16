ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Recent increase in E.coli illnesses spark investigation by health officials

By Liliana Webb, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have flagged an increase in the number of E.coli related illnesses this month. So far, there have been 98 recorded cases in the month of August. This is a significant increase compared to the 20 reported cases from the same time last year.

Health officials are still in the early stage of the investigation. Existing lab results linked some cases together. Investigations are taking place in Kent, Ottawa and Oakland County.

“While reports of E.coli illness typically increase during the warmer summer months, this significant jump in cases is alarming,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, in a press release.

“This is a reminder to make sure to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling to prevent these kinds of foodborne illness. If you are experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection like cramping and diarrhea (or gastrointestinal distress), especially if they are severe, make sure to let your health care provider know.”

E.coli infection symptoms usually present three to four days after exposure, but also can appear as quickly as one day or as late as 10.

Symptoms vary on a person-to-person case, but oftentimes include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends these preventative measures:

  • Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds or more, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer with 60% alcohol or higher.
  • Wash hands before and after handling food.
  • Wash hands after changing a diaper or using the bathroom.
  • Wash hands after contact with animals or their habitats, like farms.
  • Do not place cooked food on a plate that had raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs.
  • Cook meats completely through.
  • Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water
  • Avoid swallowing water when swimming or playing in bodies of water.

