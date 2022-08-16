Read full article on original website
Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.
Texas Tech soccer kicks off season against Troy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a successful preseason, Texas Tech will meet the Troy Trojans at the John Walker Soccer Complex on Friday, August 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. Though the squad lost its most prolific goal scorer last year, the team will be in good hands with attacking duo Macy Shultz and Ashleigh Williams to find the back of the net this season.
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
Texas Tech researching to make synthetic fertilizer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University and four other institutions have partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to produce more nitrogen-based fertilizer. Texas Tech will be the headquarters for this project which includes Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and the Massachusetts of Institute Technology.
Sponsorships, team registration open for inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course. One hundred percent of the proceeds from...
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
United Family announces ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ winners, 2 from Lubbock to receive $1,500 gift cards
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family launched the “Road Trip to Your Health” initiative in June of this year. During the week-long event, shoppers across all four The United Family banners could participate in various challenges, including “digital trivia questions, interacting on social media, tracking down secret codes and more.”
Bolton’s on 19th Street to offer $2.38 gas for 1 hour on Wednesday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock drivers can get discounted gas for $2.38 per gallon Wednesday afternoon at Bolton’s at 6310-A 19th Street. But there’s a catch — the offer is only available to the first 200 cars between noon and 1 p.m. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne teased...
Mostly dry Friday ahead of a soggy weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, less rain for Friday but the rainy conditions return through the weekend with heavy rainfall likely. Rain activity across the South Plains beginning to die down this evening. Clearing skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Wind will remain generally light from the south around 10 mph.
Lubbock family champions ‘Reese’s Law,’ placing more safety measures on button battery products
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Lubbock 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith sparked a national conversation, and now her name is engraved in legislation. President Biden signed Reese’s Law on Tuesday night, honoring Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after swallowing a button battery that slipped out of a remote control. Reese’s mother, Trista, began the effort, which can now protect millions of children.
Wolffarth Elementary receives almost perfect accountability rating from TEA
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the first day back for many schools across the South Plains, including Wolffarth Elementary. Wolffarth Elementary received an almost perfect Accountability Rating from the Texas Education Agency (TAE). It scored a 98, the highest score out of all the Lubbock elementary schools. This high...
LISD operates Community Eligibility Provision
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Independent School District announced today it will operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022- 2023 school year. All schools within Lubbock ISD qualify to operate CEP, allowing the district to serve...
City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters in November. The $200 million would address various streets across the city. The plan is expected to cost the average home owner an extra $12 to $15 a year.
United Supermarkets partners with Mrs Baird’s to kickoff 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program
LUBBOCK, Texas — For the 11th year, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students. Over the past...
Lubbock ISD graded by Texas Education Agency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is measuring its success less than 24 hours ahead of the new school year. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings with dozens of campuses within LISD showing improvement. “I’m excited. I’m hyped up about it.” Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees Vice President...
70 Lubbock Boys and Girls Club members get back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club took 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a back-to-school shopping spree. The children were allowed in the store at 9 a.m. before it opened. For the past 25 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock...
United Family to host in-store hiring events at all locations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - From Friday, August 19 to Saturday, August 20, United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas will begin in-store hiring events to bring on new team members. These events will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS...
LCU opening its doors for incoming freshmen
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will open Katie Rogers and Johnson Hall this Thursday, August 18, at 9:00 a.m. for the new class of freshman students. LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be on hand to assist with move-ins as well as provide information for new students and their families to help ease the transition into the students’ new home away from home.
Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers coming to Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Nik Parr’s original music is a high-energy piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll endeavor with strong soul, funk, and blues influences. Parr’s band is built around his piano playing and singing, with an ear for catchy, danceable, and widely appealing songs. The show is made even more unique as Nik switches seamlessly from the saxophone to the piano in between singing, working the crowd, and directing his band.
Puppies thrown in dumpsters saved by The Good Dog Gang rescue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Good Dog Gang is run by two Lubbock sisters. Heather and Sarah Rothwell started this rescue about a year ago. Sarah is the Director of Animal Welfare for The Good Dog Gang and she said they started it by accident. “It was just supposed to...
