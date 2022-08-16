Read full article on original website
Khamzat Chimaev surprised Nate Diaz accepted UFC 279 fight: 'I'll kick his ass and let him go'
Khamzat Chimaev can’t live by Nate Diaz’s famous line “I’m not surprised, motherf*ckers.” Because he is surprised. Chimaev, the undefeated UFC welterweight title contender, is actually surprised that Diaz signed a contract to make their clash official. The two MMA stars are scheduled to square off in the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Kamaru Usman inks NFT deal with UFC Strike, gets gaudy gold chain featuring Jorge Masvidal knockout
UFC Strike recently unveiled a new series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) called “Lights Out” featuring “the cleanest KOs in UFC history.” Making the list is Kamaru Usman’s second-round destruction of longtime rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 back in April 2021. Highlights of the one-punch...
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Dana White Says Nate Diaz Could Snag Title Shot From Beating Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Anything Is Possible’
Win or lose, Nate Diaz’s last dance could come at UFC 279. But what about a title shot?. For Diaz, perhaps his next fight is more than a potential exit. Maybe it’s a future shot at a UFC belt. Of course, the Stockton-native has clear out sizable favorite Khamzat Chimaev first.
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
Kamaru Usman admits UFC 278 rival Leon Edwards is ‘more of complete fighter now’ but insists he’ll ‘dominate’ rematch
KAMARU USMAN admits Leon Edwards has come on leaps and bounds since their first meeting seven years ago. Pound-for-pound king Usman will defend his welterweight title against the surging southpaw early on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. Edwards, 30, has rattled off...
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa scares Dana White, tells Luke Rockhold ‘be cool’ at UFC 278 press conference staredowns
SALT LAKE CITY - “You scared me.”. UFC President Dana White was on high alert after Paulo Costa leaped forward into a staredown with his UFC 278 co-headliner Luke Rockhold after a press conference of back-and-forth insults. But for all the animosity on display, Costa urged a seething Rockhold...
Leon Edwards refused to believe Kamaru Usman has taken eye off ball ahead of UFC 278 rematch and vows to ‘whip’ P4P king
LEON EDWARDS has prepared for the best version of Kamaru Usman - despite rumblings the welterweight champion has taken his eye off the ball. Edwards, 30, will look to end the Nigerian Nightmare's dominant reign over the 170lb division early on Sunday morning in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.
UFC 278 free fight: Kamaru Usman outpoints Colby Covington in heated rematch
If there were any doubts after their first bout, Kamaru Usman made sure to do it again in the second. The UFC welterweight champion defeated Colby Covington in a unanimous decision win in their heated rematch back in November 2021 at UFC 268. It was a rematch that stemmed from...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 commentary team set: Joe Rogan joins Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik in Salt Lake City
The trio of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier will be on commentary for the UFC’s August pay-per-view event. A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that the three-man team will be on the call for Saturday’s UFC event, which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Kamaru Usman Takes A Shot At Leon Edwards’ Striking: “We All Saw What Masvidal Did To Him In London”
The war of words has already started on UFC 278 fight week. Kamaru Usman returns to action for the first time in 2022 this weekend as he looks to defend his belt for the sixth time. He rematches Leon Edwards, a fight seven years in the making. Usman won the first fight at UFC on Fox 17 and looks to repeat.
MMAmania.com
Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili title fight in the works for UFC 281 in New York
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion Carla Esparza is expected to defend her 115-pound strap against former division titleholder Zhang Weili in the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Esparza announced the fight on...
Kamaru Usman says potentially tying Anderson Silva’s record ‘means a lot’ (Video)
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is nearing one of the greatest records in the UFC. The greatest UFC fighter of all time is a title that can only belong to one fighter. There are always ongoing conversations about who should be bestowed this title. One name that always pops up in this discussion is Anderson Silva. Silva holds the record for most wins in a row in the UFC at 16. Now there is another man creeping towards that record, Kamaru Usman.
Gilbert Burns: Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight, UFC determining date
SALT LAKE CITY – Gilbert Burns says a fight with Jorge Masvidal has been verbally agreed upon, it’s just a matter of UFC locking in an appropriate date. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) has been asking for the matchup for the past several months, and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) has expressed interest as well, if he couldn’t get his top-priority pairing with Conor McGregor next.
UFC 278 'Embedded,' No. 4: Kamaru Usman addresses 'being Hollywood'
The UFC is back with its ninth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
