Khamzat Chimaev surprised Nate Diaz accepted UFC 279 fight: 'I'll kick his ass and let him go'

Khamzat Chimaev can’t live by Nate Diaz’s famous line “I’m not surprised, motherf*ckers.” Because he is surprised. Chimaev, the undefeated UFC welterweight title contender, is actually surprised that Diaz signed a contract to make their clash official. The two MMA stars are scheduled to square off in the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas.
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili title fight in the works for UFC 281 in New York

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion Carla Esparza is expected to defend her 115-pound strap against former division titleholder Zhang Weili in the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Esparza announced the fight on...
Kamaru Usman says potentially tying Anderson Silva’s record ‘means a lot’ (Video)

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is nearing one of the greatest records in the UFC. The greatest UFC fighter of all time is a title that can only belong to one fighter. There are always ongoing conversations about who should be bestowed this title. One name that always pops up in this discussion is Anderson Silva. Silva holds the record for most wins in a row in the UFC at 16. Now there is another man creeping towards that record, Kamaru Usman.
Gilbert Burns: Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight, UFC determining date

SALT LAKE CITY – Gilbert Burns says a fight with Jorge Masvidal has been verbally agreed upon, it’s just a matter of UFC locking in an appropriate date. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) has been asking for the matchup for the past several months, and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) has expressed interest as well, if he couldn’t get his top-priority pairing with Conor McGregor next.
