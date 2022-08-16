Read full article on original website
Olson's check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson’s check-swing double to left with the infield shifted the other way brought home the tying run in the 11th, and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud won it with a single through the drawn-in defense as the Atlanta Braves came back twice in extra innings to beat the Houston Astros 5-4 Saturday night. The Astros scored two in the 10th, only to have Atlanta match them in the bottom half. Houston went back ahead on Jeremy Peña’s slow roller that brought home the go-ahead run, but the Braves rallied again. This time, they ended it. After Dansby Swanson was placed at second base against Ryne Stanek (1-1), Austin Riley walked. Olson tried to hold up his swing, but it worked out just fine when he sent a run-scoring hit through the abandoned shortstop hole.
Rodgers' RBI single in 10th lifts Rockies over Giants 4-3
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night. Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win. Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started the 10th on second base. After a groundout and intentional walk, Rodgers lined a single to left off Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring home the speedy Bernard with the winning run. Brandon Crawford homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Joey Bart also went deep for San Francisco, which has dropped four in a row on the heels of a five-game winning streak.
Fraley's two-run HR into Allegheny lifts Reds past Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run outburst in the fourth inning and Justin Dunn earned his first win in 16 months as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Saturday night. Fraley’s sixth homer of the season landed in the Allegheny River and increased the Reds’ lead to 5-0. The blast was measured at 443 feet. “It’s as good as you think it feels,” Fraley said with a smile about hitting a ball that far. “It’s awesome.” Dunn (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his third start since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. It was his first win since April 15, 2021, when he was pitching for Seattle and beat Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader. In his prior two starts, Dunn had been tagged for eight runs in 12 innings. He gave up three hits this time while walking four and striking out four.
Kemp scores winning run on defensive misplay, A's beat M's
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It took a little bit of good fortune for the Oakland Athletics to finally beat the Mariners again at home. Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and the A’s beat surging Seattle 4-3 on Saturday. Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped, and also a 10-game run of victories in the Coliseum dating to the A’s last win on May 26, 2021 — Oakland’s longest skid at home against the Mariners. Neuse is thrilled to see all the young A’s contributing.
