PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run outburst in the fourth inning and Justin Dunn earned his first win in 16 months as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Saturday night. Fraley’s sixth homer of the season landed in the Allegheny River and increased the Reds’ lead to 5-0. The blast was measured at 443 feet. “It’s as good as you think it feels,” Fraley said with a smile about hitting a ball that far. “It’s awesome.” Dunn (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his third start since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. It was his first win since April 15, 2021, when he was pitching for Seattle and beat Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader. In his prior two starts, Dunn had been tagged for eight runs in 12 innings. He gave up three hits this time while walking four and striking out four.

