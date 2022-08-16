Aside from a few very muggy days here & there, it really hasn't felt like a true Upper Midwest summer, as we've really been lacking the heat as a whole. So far for 2022, we've reached 90° or better only FIVE times officially at the Rochester International Airport (where the climate statistics for the area are kept)! In fact, the last one was on June 23 (91°), over 50 days ago! That means we never reached 90° or better at all in July, and so far not a single time the first half of August! The long range forecast models continue to show a comfortable stretch in the 70s over the next 7-10 days!

