KAAL-TV
Mid-Day Break For Thursday
We are looking at spotty showers & storms for our Thursday, however it won't be a complete soaker for the day. We are anticipating dry-time just in time for the mid-day hours & many of our lunch breaks. Get out & enjoy it, perhaps over at the final Thursdays Downtown in Rochester for the year! Storms return by the late afternoon/early evening, and will stick around thereafter, meaning the rest of Thursdays Downtown & Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea are looking somewhat soggy & stormy.
KAAL-TV
Remainder of Thursdays Downtown event has been canceled
(ABC 6 News) - The remainder of the final Thursdays Downtown event has been canceled, due to the chance of severe weather this evening. The Rochester Downtown Alliance said "In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted."
KAAL-TV
Lacking The Heat
Aside from a few very muggy days here & there, it really hasn't felt like a true Upper Midwest summer, as we've really been lacking the heat as a whole. So far for 2022, we've reached 90° or better only FIVE times officially at the Rochester International Airport (where the climate statistics for the area are kept)! In fact, the last one was on June 23 (91°), over 50 days ago! That means we never reached 90° or better at all in July, and so far not a single time the first half of August! The long range forecast models continue to show a comfortable stretch in the 70s over the next 7-10 days!
KAAL-TV
Race with the rain
Rain is incoming and will likely spoil the party in the Peace Plaza and down 1st Avenue SW in Downtown Rochester. Thursdays Downtown is currently ongoing but more than likely, the festivities will have to shut down early as rain prospects quickly ramp up after 7 PM. A cluster of storms is expected to roll through between then and midnight with a few lingering cells later into the overnight.
KAAL-TV
Last Thursdays Downtown ends early, organizers still see successful year
(ABC 6 News) - The rain ended a popular summer event a little early on Thursday. Thursdays Downtown held its last night of the summer this Thursday, with organizers shutting it down around 6 p.m. Both vendors and organizers say the last two years have been tough due to the...
KAAL-TV
Thursdays Downtown vendor: Simple soaps for simple folks
(ABC 6 News) - Each Thursday this summer ABC 6 News has highlighted a different vendor at Rochester's Thursdays Downtown. For the final week of the event, we're introducing you to Simple Soaps for Simple Folks. Business owner Shanna McCann has ten of her own goats and their goat milk...
KAAL-TV
First Day of School in Albert Lea
Today is the first day of school in Albert Lea, and what a day those students get to start on!! Skies will be mostly clear early and partly cloudy at pick-up. Some light fog is possible early, but goes away quick as we warm up. Temperatures are in the mid to upper-70s this afternoon. Rain holds off until the next couple days.
KAAL-TV
Gold Rush days take over Olmsted County Friday
(ABC 6 News) -Two longtime Gold Rush events in Olmsted county kick off on Friday. In Rochester, Gold Rush days will take place at Graham Park starting at 8 a.m. and will run through the weekend. Olmsted County's Antique Show & Market, put on by Townsend shows is in its...
