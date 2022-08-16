Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Ongoing bee shortage affecting beekeepers across SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Beekeepers across southwest Georgia are experiencing some challenges because of a bee shortage. Honeybees are responsible for about 80% of the world’s pollination. And of course, they make some of our favorite food a little bit sweeter. The bee shortage is not anything that beekeepers...
Rain and storms return for the week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly dry however showers and isolated thunderstorms impacted areas along the GA/FL line Tuesday afternoon. Overnight clearing as lows drop into the low 70s. Look for increased rain coverage tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. This begins an active period of...
Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites. The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month. According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo...
SWGA school systems respond to social media threat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia school districts are responding to a social media threat being disseminated in Georgia school systems. On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a “vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media.”
Georgia program offering free meals to schools
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The No Kid Hungry Program is offering free and reduced meals to schools in Georgia, to help fight child hunger. Officials said this year is different from pre-pandemic years because waivers for all free meals are no longer offered. The No Kid Hungry program wants parents...
