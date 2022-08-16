Jury finds Carbo guilty of murdering Nancy Daugherty

Related
Billionaire Robert Brockman Dies While Awaiting Tax Evasion Trial
Robert Brockman, the multi-billionaire recently indicted in the largest-ever tax evasion case against an individual in the U.S., died Friday at age 81. The businessman, who founded the prominent software company Reynolds & Reynolds, suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. His lawyers had argued his condition made him unfit to stand trail, but a court ruled otherwise, setting his trail date for February of next year. His attorney, Kathy Keneally, railed against that decision Saturday, saying the government had “wasted time and resources indicting a man who had progressive dementia and was terminally ill.” Brockman leaves behind a wife, son, brother, two grandchildren, and an estimated $4.7 billion fortune.Read it at Bloomberg
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Judge rejects plea deals for couple accused of trying to sell nuclear sub secrets
A federal judge in West Virginia on Tuesday rejected the plea deals of Jonathan Toebbe, a former nuclear engineer for the U.S. Navy, and his wife Diana, because she said they did not allow for enough prison time. Jonathan Toebbe's plea agreement called for a sentence of 12-17 years and...
R. Kelly Federal Trial: Jury Selection Involves Dismissal Of Jurors Who Said They Could Not Be Impartial
The charges against Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany, Brett Hankison, and Kelly Goodlett include civil rights violations, conspiracy, use of excessive force offenses, and obstruction. 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton survived the crash with minor injuries and is currently being held on a nine million dollar bond. "She will have to live...
