Read full article on original website
Stuff
2d ago
I loved to eat in the original spot on my job lunch hour for Break. The business was always booming with hungry customers. The sandwiches were super delicious 😋.I would recommend this spot if you got the time and the tummy to eat stop in.
Reply
4
Ron
2d ago
Why don’t you just say, they have great pastrami sandwiches??? Who cares if it’s jewish owned
Reply(4)
6
john f
2d ago
Hobby’s is an institution and the founder was an incredible man who I will always admire. Food is incredible!!!
Reply
3
Related
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
thedigestonline.com
These Three Hot Dog Joints Have Been Serving Jersey for a Combined 245 Years
New Jersey is rich in food history, no question. Pizza, bagels and Chinese American take-out are some of the longest-served fare in the state. An intense food history has lead to countless debates among Jersey residents:. Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?. Is it a sub or a hoagie?
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 11-17, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 11-17, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
2022-2023 academic year: $77M Staten Island campus to open with 2 new schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —A newly constructed facility in Stapleton will house two schools when it opens for the first time this fall. The new $77 million four-story building will offer 773 elementary, middle and high school seats for students on the North Shore when it opens for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Murphy names replacement to bi-state port watchdog agency even as he tries to disband group
Months after construction executive Joseph M. Sanzari unexpectedly stepped down from the bi-state agency that oversees the region’s ports and marine terminals — a post he held for less than a year — Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has named a veteran former prosecutor to become New Jersey’s representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
N.J. rapper turned city councilman inspires young performers at NJPAC
For Newark rapper and City Councilman Dupré Kelly, giving back to young people has always been his passion. So, Kelly jumped at the chance when his friend, Tony-Award-winning dancer Savion Glover, asked him to speak with performers in his summer intensive workshop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
Emmy-winning HBO drag queen series to film in N.J.
Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen are coming to town. HBO’s Emmy-winning unscripted series “We’re Here,” which has the drag queen trio visit communities across the country, will feature New Jersey locals in an upcoming episode. The hourlong series, created by...
‘Some of the most difficult, traumatic times of my entire life,’ hit-and-run councilwoman tells crowd calling for her resignation
The Jersey City councilwoman cited in a hit-and-run spoke publicly for the first time since incident nearly a month ago, telling a packed audience at Wednesday night’s marathon city council meeting “I am not resigning.”. “The weeks that have followed have been some of the most difficult, traumatic...
Amazon Fresh Food Store Coming Soon To Monmouth County, New Jersey
There were rumors about it happening, then it got confirmed and now it is just taking a really long time. I'm talking about a brand new Amazon Fresh coming to Eatontown, New Jersey. ICYMI, a much anticipated Amazon Fresh will take over the old Toys R Us on Rt. 35...
Rally for Tennis New Jersey event set for Aug. 23 in West Orange
A tennis fundraiser, “Rally for Tennis” is coming to New Jersey on August 23. The inaugural Garden State event will take place at the West Orange Tennis Club. The day of tennis features a clinic, team-based doubles tournament, as well as prizes, food, and drinks. There will also be a high-level tennis exhibition match for all the participants to see.
Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
Differing views on Turnpike Extension expansion; Amy DeGise must go | Letters
I would like to praise Ward E Councilman Mr. Solomon and lawyer Mr. Reichmann for a well-written and timely article published by The Jersey Journal on NJ.com yesterday (“Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate”). It’s absurd to think that this ill-conceived project will benefit...
A Look at Secret Beaches Here in Ocean and Monmouth Counties
There is still plenty of summer left here in New Jersey and for many finding a nice quiet beach to relax and soak in some peace and quiet is just what we are looking for, problem is quite often many Jersey beaches are crowded because of their popularity. So the...
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 20