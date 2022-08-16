ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 20

Stuff
2d ago

I loved to eat in the original spot on my job lunch hour for Break. The business was always booming with hungry customers. The sandwiches were super delicious 😋.I would recommend this spot if you got the time and the tummy to eat stop in.

Reply
4
Ron
2d ago

Why don’t you just say, they have great pastrami sandwiches??? Who cares if it’s jewish owned

Reply(4)
6
john f
2d ago

Hobby’s is an institution and the founder was an incredible man who I will always admire. Food is incredible!!!

Reply
3
Related
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town

Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pastrami#Food Drink#Restaurants#Jewish#Hobby S Delicatessen#Hobby
94.3 Lite FM

These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey

Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy names replacement to bi-state port watchdog agency even as he tries to disband group

Months after construction executive Joseph M. Sanzari unexpectedly stepped down from the bi-state agency that oversees the region’s ports and marine terminals — a post he held for less than a year — Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has named a veteran former prosecutor to become New Jersey’s representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Emmy-winning HBO drag queen series to film in N.J.

Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen are coming to town. HBO’s Emmy-winning unscripted series “We’re Here,” which has the drag queen trio visit communities across the country, will feature New Jersey locals in an upcoming episode. The hourlong series, created by...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rally for Tennis New Jersey event set for Aug. 23 in West Orange

A tennis fundraiser, “Rally for Tennis” is coming to New Jersey on August 23. The inaugural Garden State event will take place at the West Orange Tennis Club. The day of tennis features a clinic, team-based doubles tournament, as well as prizes, food, and drinks. There will also be a high-level tennis exhibition match for all the participants to see.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Differing views on Turnpike Extension expansion; Amy DeGise must go | Letters

I would like to praise Ward E Councilman Mr. Solomon and lawyer Mr. Reichmann for a well-written and timely article published by The Jersey Journal on NJ.com yesterday (“Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate”). It’s absurd to think that this ill-conceived project will benefit...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy