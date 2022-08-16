New student center at St. Luke’s College completed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — St. Luke’s College celebrated the completion of their Student Success Center Tuesday afternoon.

Over a year ago, renovations for the student center began and now the room is open to students once again.

Renovations were made to help students be comfortable and safe while learning.

The President of St. Luke’s College, Kendra Ericson, said without the students, none of this could have been possible.

“We were very intentional and we also had students a part of that development to make sure they did have some socialy distanced study space. We also were addressing technology,” said Ericson.

Students across campus were excited and happy to have a new place to study and work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.