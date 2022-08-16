Corps awards $3.17 million for Fishing Creek project

Chesapeake Beach town officials, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, announced Aug. 9 that the corps’ Baltimore district has awarded a $3.17 million contract to a Michigan business for maintenance dredging and jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek federal navigation channel.

The company contracted by the corps to dredge approximately 10,000 cubic yards of material from the channel, as well as an additional allowance of up to 15,000 cubic yards in an access channel near the south jetty to accommodate its equipment, is White Lake Dock and Dredge Inc. of Norton Shores, Mich.