KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
KTRE
PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. The center’s founder and president, Linda Elliot, said there are currently 40 animals at the hospital located in North Kohala....
KHOU
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
CBS Austin
Here's how Thursday's drenching can help water-starved plants in Central Texas
This summer's drought and record-setting heat has many Central Texans celebrating Thursday afternoon's rain. It's a relief for farmers, ranchers and the growers at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. "The drought we've been in is exceptional, so it's really pushing the limits of a lot of even our native,...
KTRE
Texas DPS arrest 3 fugitives on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Rodney Hunter, 50, was arrested August 9 in Waco; Thomas Naranjo, 41, was arrested August 10 in Houston; and Bruce Clifton, 56, was arrested August 15 in Mesilla Park, New Mexico were arrested.
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
KTRE
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
KTRE
Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 34-year-old Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison. Andrew Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in court Wednesday...
Horrifying! Ever Heard The Story Of The Creepiest Urban Legend In Texas?
What is an urban legend? Full transparency, I had to look it up myself to make sure I know what I'm talking about. The definition of an urban legend according to the Oxford Dictionary is, a humorous or horrific story or piece of information circulated as though true, especially one purporting to involve someone vaguely related or known to the teller.
KVUE
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
Dallas Observer
Greg Abbott Enlists Chuck Norris in Bizarre PSA to Promote School Safety in Face of Mass Shootings
In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead in Uvalde, Texas officials and lawmakers have floated a few out-there ideas about how to keep students safe in the classroom. Some suggested more guns on campuses, an idea that likely doesn’t sit well with...
