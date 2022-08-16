ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

96.5 The Rock

Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTRE

PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. The center’s founder and president, Linda Elliot, said there are currently 40 animals at the hospital located in North Kohala....
HAWAII STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
KHOU

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Texas DPS arrest 3 fugitives on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Rodney Hunter, 50, was arrested August 9 in Waco; Thomas Naranjo, 41, was arrested August 10 in Houston; and Bruce Clifton, 56, was arrested August 15 in Mesilla Park, New Mexico were arrested.
WACO, TX
B93

Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas

Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
DALLAS, TX
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 34-year-old Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison. Andrew Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in court Wednesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV

