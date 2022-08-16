ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalizations drop below 1,000 in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — COVID-related hospitalizations fell below the 1,000 mark in Los Angeles County Thursday, reflecting continued drops in infection numbers, although the public health director warned that transmission of the infectious BA.5 variant of the virus remains high, necessitating personal precautions. What You Need To Know. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sanfernandosun.com

How to Reduce the Risk of West Nile Virus

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD) has confirmed 13 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus on Monday, bringing the total number to 76 within the district’s area. In the latest update, the district detected the first positive samples in the communities of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
orangecountytribune.com

OC corona cases take a dip

NOTE: This story replaces an earlier version. A dip in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Orange County is developing in line with national and state statistics. According to Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency, the four-day total of new cases was 2,615, which averages to 663.5 cases daily.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#School Children#Infectious Diseases#Cns#General Health#Medical Services#Linus Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in California (with Map & Photos)

Los Angeles is the most populous city in California, followed by San Diego and San Jose. Covering an area of ​​423,970 square kilometers, the State of California is located in the western (Pacific) region of the United States. The largest cities in California. 1. Los Angeles - 3,971,883.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital

POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy