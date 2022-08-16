Read full article on original website
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kslsports.com
No. 3 BYU Soccer Open Season With Win At Cal State Fullerton
PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s soccer opened the 2022 season with a victory on the road. The No. 3 ranked Cougars, who finished last year as the national runner-up, defeated Cal State Fullerton 1-0 at Titan Stadium. It was a hard-fought match for BYU as they continue to...
kslsports.com
BYU Fans Celebrate Return Of Annual Cougar Kickoff
PROVO, Utah – After a two-year hiatus, BYU football fans celebrated the return of the Cougar Kickoff. On Wednesday night, the 17th annual tradition that marks the beginning of a new athletic year was back for the first time since 2019. “The Cougar Kickoff has always been the first...
kslsports.com
Phillips III, Utah Defense Working Hard To Be Better
SALT LAKE CITY- Most know Utah as a football team that takes pride in stifling defense year-in and year-out. Recently, the Utes offense has taken a tremendous step forward after years of being “ok” at best. For a guy as competitive and football-savvy as Clark Phillips III, the offense’s emergence is just a challenge to crank up the defense another notch.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Newcomers Lisala Tai, Mory Bamba Arrive At Camp
PROVO, Utah – A pair of BYU football newcomers are now with the team as week three of fall camp is underway. Those newcomers are offensive lineman Lisala Tai and cornerback Mory Bamba. Tai, a former Snow College product, has been a name that Cougar fans have heard about...
kslsports.com
Micah Bernard Looks Forward To Depth In Utah Running Back Room
SALT LAKE CITY– Micah Bernard is ecstatic about the running back depth in the Utah backfield this season. The young back is also determined to show the world just what he can do in the 2022 campaign. “When you have the guys like we do in this running back...
kslsports.com
Power Ranking All Position Units On The BYU Football Team For 2022
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is nearing the end of fall camp and getting closer to prep for the season opener against USF. We better understand BYU’s personnel in each position group as they enter the 2022 season. Power Rankings for BYU football position units. So let’s rank...
kslsports.com
Whittingham Earns Bonus For Preseason AP Poll Appearance
SALT LAKE CITY- First reported by John Canzano, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has collected a $15,000 bonus this week after the Utes came in at #7 in AP Poll’s Preseason Top 25. Whittingham stands to collect more money if his team hits a few other notable marks. Another...
kslsports.com
Jacob Conover TD Pass Among Highlights From BYU Football Practice
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team has reached double digits in fall camp. BYU is now up to day 10. It was another hot day as temperatures reached 94 degrees, but there were moments of cool down as a large cloud covered the final ten minutes of practice. Local media members gathered at the Student Athlete Building to watch the last 20 minutes of practice.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: Top 25 Rankings Heading Into Week 2 Of Football Season
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team compiled their top 25 rankings heading into Week 2 of the Utah High School Football season. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart revealed their rankings that was voted on by the KSL Sports Rewind team. Here is the Top 25 rankings...
kslsports.com
BYU, Web3 Developer Launch Fan Engagement Platform Through NFTs
PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics and Web3 Developer Ocavu have launched the world’s largest fan engagement platform through NFT experiences. The domain is CougsRise.com. Each NFT experience purchased through CougsRise.com will benefit BYU student-athletes and the BYU Athletic Department. “The launch of CougsRise.com allows unprecedented access for the...
kslsports.com
Ludwig, Utah Offense In Good Spot
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a long time since Utah has had so much positivity surrounding their offense. That positivity is largely due to having offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig back in Utah for nearly four years now, putting Utah’s offense in a really good spot. There is comfort and familiarity under Ludwig and a veteran group of players that seems to be allowing for growth and new twists to what the Utes already do well.
kslsports.com
Scalley, Defense Locking In On Fundamentals, Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have been at the grind for a while, but are focusing on fundamentals while starting to shift their focus incrementally toward their first opponent in the Florida Gators. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was on hand after practice on Tuesday to give the lowdown on what exactly Utah and more specifically their defense have been working on.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week One Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team gave a full recap of the first week of the 2022 high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart had a full wrap up from Week 1, including the best games from around the state.
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
ksl.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris for over 65 years has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley, hard at work developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds...
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
ksl.com
Provo man accused of exposing himself on BYU campus again
PROVO — A man with a history of exposing himself in Utah County, including on the campus of Brigham Young University, has been arrested again by BYU police. Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of lewdness and trespassing.
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
