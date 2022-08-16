SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a long time since Utah has had so much positivity surrounding their offense. That positivity is largely due to having offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig back in Utah for nearly four years now, putting Utah’s offense in a really good spot. There is comfort and familiarity under Ludwig and a veteran group of players that seems to be allowing for growth and new twists to what the Utes already do well.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO