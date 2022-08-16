ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Pelicans unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in offer for Kevin Durant

The Pelicans are unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in a trade offer for Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell Christian Clark of NOLA.com. New Orleans has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Durant, who is pushing for a trade out of Brooklyn. Building an offer around Ingram would mean offering up a young forward with an All-Star nod on his résumé — the Pelicans would also be able to dip into their draft pick surplus from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday blockbusters to give the Nets the kind of future assets they’re believed to be seeking.
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Russell Westbrook has another curious Twitter ‘like’ regarding Lakers owner Jeanie Buss

Russell Westbrook continues to cause drama, whether it be on the court or on Twitter. The Los Angeles Lakers star drew attention this week with another curious “like” on Twitter. Westbrook hit “like” on a tweet from a prominent Lakers fan page that read, “Lakers win a championship and what do they [do]? Blow up the entire team. Lakers need LeBron [James] to resign [sic] and what does Jeanie Buss do? Come out and say [Michael] Jordan is the GOAT.”
Lakers Insider Reveals Some Major LeBron James Requests

Well, it happened: after much speculation, rumor, and some worry from fans, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a huge deal for the team and the four-time champion and it made it clear that the Lakers are all...
Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'

Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
'They still ain't the best team in LA': Stephen A. Smith takes aim at the Lakers... amid reports LeBron James is 'privately adamant' the team needs to trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Notorious ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith tried to lower expectations surrounding the Lakers Thursday, saying they're not even the best team in Los Angeles and that 'we need to pump our brakes' regarding the franchise. Smith's critique comes as LeBron James is reportedly putting pressure on the Lakers to improve...
Yardbarker

LeBron James agrees to two-year, $97.1M extension with Lakers

LeBron James has put to rest any speculation about his future by reaching a new contract agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that James and the Lakers have a new two-year deal in place with a player option for the 2024-25 season. James can make as much as $111 million over the course of the contract.
