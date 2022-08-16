Read full article on original website
Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track
Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
Filipino supergroup spacedog spacecat announce debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’
Filipino fuzz pop supergroup spacedog spacecat have announced their debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’, due to be released this September. The band, which comprises of Jam Lorenzo (The Geeks, Mirror Masks), Evee Simon (July XIV, Megumi Acorda), RJ Mabilin (The Axel Pinpin Propaganda Machine), Janine Samaniego (Tuniwa), Marc Inting (Twin Lobster) and Jerros Dolino (Megumi Acorda), will release ‘Fuzz Sounds’ this September 17 via Catshelf Records. The 11-track album will include their four previously released singles ‘Beach, etc.’, ‘Metro Retro Bizarro’, ‘Seeking A Friend’ and ‘My Midori’.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has reportedly died
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has reportedly died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 59, according to an obituary that has been posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey. A cause of death has not been provided.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
Adele reveals that her son Angelo is ‘obsessed’ with Billie Eilish
Adele is giving us some insight into her personal life, revealing some details about her relationship with her son Angelo, explaining that he is a big fan of Billie Eilish, and is “obsessed” with the lyrics of some of her songs. GettyImages ...
Kendrick Lamar shouts out young fan during show, writes heartfelt letter: “You are special”
Kendrick Lamar gave a shout-out to a young fan who attended his recent show in Detroit, later penning a heartfelt letter with words of encouragement. Footage of the interaction during the concert — which took place at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14) — has made the rounds on social media, and captures the moment Lamar first notices the audience member, who was holding a sign which read: “My name is Kendrick. This is my [first] concert. Can we take a pic.”
Beck Corrals an Impromptu Yacht Rock Cover Band With Tenacious D, Dave Grohl
Beck managed to assemble one of the most remarkable impromptu supergroups of all time during a special benefit concert hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles Tuesday night, Aug. 16. The show at the famed L.A. venue Largo raised money for Victims First and was set to just feature a performance from Beck, accompanied on piano by celebrated producer Greg Kurstin (the pair have worked together on Beck’s last two albums, Colors and Hyperspace). But as the show went on, more people started appearing onstage, including Tenacious D — the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — and...
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Listen to Missy Elliott feature on Anitta’s new song, ‘Lobby’
Anitta’s new song ‘Lobby’ features Missy Elliott – check out the collaboration below. The trippy new song centres around a night in a hotel and features Elliott on the song’s verses rapping. “Missy and Anitta, we rolling up to the party/ That hottie, he can get the keys to my Bugatti,” Elliott says on the song’s second verse.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Will Stream Live on Paramount+ and YouTube
“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert” will honor the late Foo Fighters drummer and stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and globally on Youtube on Friday, Sep. 3, Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount announced Wednesday. The concert will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, with performances...
Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More
Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
11 Best ’90s Albums by Big Metal Bands From the ’80s
Here are the 11 best '90s albums by big metal bands from the '80s. The narrative has always been that the 1990s was quite unkind to heavy metal, dashing its commercial popularity, resulting in sputtered careers that often resulted in breakups or some really wayward musical offerings that just leave you going, "Huh?"
Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze
The group jammed the soft-rock classic at Judd Apatow's recent benefit concert at LA's Largo club in aid of Victims First. Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.
Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ for first time since 2013
Arctic Monkeys have performed ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ for first time in almost a decade – watch footage from tonight’s (August 18) Prague show below. The Sheffield band, currently on their first tour since the coronavirus pandemic, treated fans to the ‘Suck It And See’ (2011) track towards the end of their set. The song was last performed live by the band in May 2013.
Todd Rundgren Reveals New Collaborations Album, ‘Space Force,’ and Talks Rock Hall Honors, Bowie Tribute Tour
In recent times Todd Rundgren has just wanted to hang on the phone all day — or at least call people intermittently, over a period of a few years — asking well-regarded friends in music or even famous strangers and ask them to take part in a musical experiment. The results of this reaching-out, long spoken-of but only officially announced today, arrive in the form of “Space Force,” which has the legendary artist-producer teaming up for collabs with Sparks, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Neil Finn, the Lemon Twigs, the Roots, Rick Nielsen and more.
Dave Grohl joins Beck on-stage during intimate LA charity show
Dave Grohl joined Beck on-stage during an intimate charity gig in LA last night (August 16). The show was organised by the film director and producer Judd Apatow as part of a series of benefit events at the 280-capacity Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles. Each show is raising...
Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59
Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
Higher Brothers’ Psy.P shares music video for ‘Endless’, tracklist for new solo album
Rapper Psy.p of Chinese 88rising hip-hop group Higher Brothers has released his latest single ‘Endless’, which will be part of his upcoming album, ‘All The Rage’. The track arrived last Sunday (August 14), along with an accompanying music video. The visual shows the loss and grievances expressed in the heartbreak tune, displaying the moments of the person you love leaving your side.
Grim Reaper singer Steve Grimmett has died, aged 62
Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmett has died at the age of 62, his son has confirmed. Grimmett died yesterday (August 15). A cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing. “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings,” Russ Grimmett posted on Facebook,...
