Summit County, OH

Florida couple accused of harassing, threatening Summit County judge, her family, others

By Stephanie Warsmith, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
A Florida couple is facing several federal charges, accused of harassing and threatening a Summit County judge, her ex-husband and several others, including two FBI agents.

Akil Larry Joseph, 31, and Alexa Marie Logan, 30, both of Homestead, Florida, have been charged with four counts of cyberstalking and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort in U.S. District Court.

From November 2021 to July 2022, federal prosecutors say, Joseph and Logan sent numerous communications — primarily through email — to Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien, her ex-husband, their family members and several law enforcement officials, in an attempt to extort money.

Joseph and Logan were sent cease-and-desist letters, including one in January from the FBI, but the communications continued and became increasingly more threatening, U.S. attorneys said.

“How much blood do you have to spare?” Joseph asked in one email, according to the complaint filed against him.

“I’ll bring the bodies and start stacking them,” he said in another email.

O’Brien, a Summit judge since 2011, said in an email Tuesday that is an “unfortunate situation that we as judges occasionally have to deal with.”

“I am hopeful that, with criminal charges being filed, the harassment will finally end,” she said.

John Spellacy, the Cleveland attorney representing Joseph, couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

Florida man being detained

Joseph was arrested in mid-July in Florida, with his case then transferred to U.S. District Court in Cleveland. U.S. attorneys argued for him to be detained while his case progresses. They said he poses a danger to the public, according to court records.

Logan was indicted last week and has not yet had her initial court appearance.

Joseph and Logan each face up to 33 months in prison, according to court records.

The case stems from a brief relationship O’Brien’s ex-husband had with Logan. Logan initially claimed she had given birth to O’Brien’s former husband’s baby and demanded $20,000 from him to support the child. She and Joseph later claimed Logan had a baby that was stillborn and they blamed government personnel and others for the child’s death. At least one message included images of what appeared to be a dead baby, according to the complaint.

Joseph and Logan — through hundreds of emails, phone calls and social media posts — threatened O’Brien, her ex-husband, and their son; a current and retired Cleveland FBI agent; the Richfield police chief and a Richfield detective; and another Summit County elected official. They also targeted the victims’ family members and business associates, according to the complaint.

These communications were at times sent daily or weekly, according to court documents.

O’Brien said the harassment worsened when Joseph and Logan learned she was a public official.

Couple's claims were debunked, attorney says

Bill Chris, an Akron attorney who represents O’Brien and her ex-husband, said the couple’s claims were proved to be untrue and they were asked to stop their repeated communications. He said they didn’t comply.

“Throughout this, we debunked many of the claims made by Alexa and Akil,” Chris said. “They wouldn’t stop … They just kept ramping up.”

In an email sent to several officials, including an FBI agent, in March, Joseph said, “By the time I’m done my face will be the last thing you’ll see when you flush your toilets and turn to stare at your reflection in the water … I’m not gonna stop until your jobs, pensions, hard work, saving, legacy and freedoms are taken from all of you,” according to the federal complaint.

In another email in April sent to O’Brien’s ex-husband and an FBI agent, Joseph said, “The game you keep playing will cost some if not all of you your lives one day,” according to the complaint.

FBI agents traced the emails and were able to determine they were sent by accounts linked to Joseph and Logan, according to the complaint.

