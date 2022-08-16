Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Bleacher Report
Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling
The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
Steelers and Panthers Quarterback Updates
The latest on the QB1 battles in Pittsburgh and Carolina.
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson Knocks Down Opponent in Boxing Video Ahead of Le'Veon Bell Fight
Adrian Peterson looks ready for his first foray into the world of boxing. The former NFL MVP posted a video on Instagram from a sparring session in which he dropped his opponent with a quick combination, capped by a hard right hand to the jaw. Peterson captioned the video "September...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday. "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
Bill Belichick Gives His Thoughts on the Panthers Ahead of Joint Practice
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media before today's joint practice with the Panthers.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Carolina Panthers quarterback decision
When the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers last month, everyone within the Carolina organization insisted that there would be a legitimate quarterback competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold. If that was indeed the case, it looks like Mayfield won the competition. According to Jeff Howe of...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
Bleacher Report
Video: Mike Tomlin Hosts Kids Who He Saw Fighting on Street at Steelers Training Camp
Pittsburgh Steelers players weren't the only participants in training camp drills this week. A group of kids who Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saw fighting in the street made their way to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, as the Super Bowl XLIII-winning coach's guests. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Green Bay Packers came into the 2022 preseason with a roster that's good enough to win the NFC North and pursue a Super Bowl. But that doesn't mean that every spot has clarity just yet. With the loss of some key veterans as well as the addition of some...
Players land on fan during latest Panthers-Patriots practice fight
Tempers flared once again during Wednesday’s joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. Unfortunately, one fan involuntarily became a part of the scrum. Players were jawing back and forth right from the start of practice in what quickly turned into a repeat of Tuesday’s session. According...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Reportedly Expected to Be Named Panthers Starting QB Over Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield will have a chance to defeat his former team in Week 1. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Mayfield is expected to be named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers over Sam Darnold. That means he will be under center when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns for their season opener.
Bleacher Report
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report
New England Patriots Should Trade Damien Harris—Potential Landing Spots for Star RB
The New England Patriots should dust off that old breakup excuse: "It's not you. It's me. I need to work on myself for a little." This time, Damien Harris should be on the receiving end. The Patriots under Bill Belichick have a long history of moving on from players sooner...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Declares Jessie Bates' Bengals Tenure over After Derwin James' Contract
Playing the waiting game is working out nicely for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Minkah Fitzpatrick reset the market when he signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety. Now, the price for an elite safety has climbed...
RUMOR: Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold debate settled with Panthers’ Week 1 starter set
The quarterback position for the Carolina Panthers has been in flux for a few seasons now and this new campaign is no different with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold duking it out for the chance to be the man leading the charge. And it looks like the dust is starting to clear with a winner slated to emerge come Week 1.
Bleacher Report
Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Hernia Injury; Seahawks Hoping He'll Play Opener
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III may not be ready for the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the running back missed Tuesday's practice because of a hernia, and the hope is for him to be ready to go by Week 1:. The 21-year-old...
Comments / 0