Charlotte, NC

Bleacher Report

Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling

The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Carolina Panthers quarterback decision

When the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers last month, everyone within the Carolina organization insisted that there would be a legitimate quarterback competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold. If that was indeed the case, it looks like Mayfield won the competition. According to Jeff Howe of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Packers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Green Bay Packers came into the 2022 preseason with a roster that's good enough to win the NFC North and pursue a Super Bowl. But that doesn't mean that every spot has clarity just yet. With the loss of some key veterans as well as the addition of some...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Players land on fan during latest Panthers-Patriots practice fight

Tempers flared once again during Wednesday’s joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. Unfortunately, one fan involuntarily became a part of the scrum. Players were jawing back and forth right from the start of practice in what quickly turned into a repeat of Tuesday’s session. According...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'

The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
