First Look At Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth In ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes’ Released By Lionsgate
Lionsgate has released a first-look image for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to the wildly successful Hunger Games franchise. Check it out below. Suzanne Collins, who wrote the original Hunger Games novels, decided to follow it up with a prequel that takes place 64 years before Katniss Everdeen became a District 12 tribute. Francis Lawrence, who directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2, directs the prequel. Michael Lesslie (Macbeth) penned the most recent draft of the screenplay — building on the work of Collins and Oscar winner Michael Arndt (Catching Fire)....
hypebeast.com
Here's Your First Look at the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth
Lionsgate on Tuesday shared an official first-look image from its upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, courtesy of Vanity Fair. The captivating visual sees Rachel Zegler, in the role of Lucy Gray Baird, and Tom Blyth, as a young Coriolanus Snow, holding hands in a grass field and staring longingly into the distance.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Get ready for Netflix’s new big-budget blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx
You can never have too much vampire content, apparently. Netflix, which has already given us the likes of First Kill and Night Teeth — the former, a YA vampire drama series, and the latter a vampire movie set in Los Angeles — will debut a new vampire-themed movie this weekend starring Jamie Foxx. Day Shift, from director J.J. Perry, arrives on the streamer on Friday, and it’s the product of a Hollywood veteran who spent a few decades as a stuntman and a second unit director crafting action scenes for the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises.
Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Actress Emily Blunt is reportedly set to co-star alongside Ryan Gosling in an upcoming film adaptation of the 1980s TV series The Fall Guy. The news was first reported by Deadline on Friday, with sources telling the outlet that the film, which is to be produced by Universal Pictures, will be released on March 1, 2024.
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam's First TV Show Since 'Sons of Anarchy' Ended Reveals First Look
Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, Charlie Hunnam's first series since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. The show has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with each episode released weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series.
Voices: Does Brooklyn Peltz Beckham know it’s possible to be a nepo baby without being unbearable?
Speaking of nepo (nepotism) babies — because these days everybody is — meet Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. Now, in case you don’t know the term, nepo babies are the offspring of rich, famous and/or powerful people; Mr Beckham, son of sports superstar David and Spice Girl Victoria, is a prime example. Young Brooklyn has been attempting to find his career path for several years, always in the public eye. At age 16, he had a short stint as a pro footballer (the fact that his dad is, well, David Beckham was a mere coincidence). There followed a brief stretch as...
‘House Of The Dragon’ Final Trailer “Fire Will Reign” Released By HBO Ahead Of Premiere
We’re getting one last look at HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon ahead of its Sunday premiere. Titled “Fire Will Reign” the promo begins with the voice of Viserys Targaryen: “The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear.” Viserys continues, “We are better defended… by whomever may dare to challenge us.” The clip concludes with the ominous warning from Viserys: “The threat of war looms.” Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine stars along with Matt...
Review: Sorry, but HBO's 'House of the Dragon' can't touch 'Game of Thrones' greatness
As much as fans and HBO want "House of the Dragon" to be the next "Game of Thrones," it is a pale imitator of its parent show.
A thrilling return to Westeros: 'House of the Dragon' recaptures the early magic of 'Game of Thrones'
HBO's first prequel series set in the "Game of Thrones" universe successfully brings the magic and grandeur of Westeros to life with great characters.
startattle.com
The Immaculate Room (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth
The Immaculate Room tells the story of Mike (Emile Hirsch) and Kate (Kate Bosworth), a seemingly perfect couple who decide to join a psychological experiment to compete for 5 million dollars, if they can last 50 days in a sleek, all-white room in complete isolation. Startattle.com – The Immaculate Room 2022.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins Colin Farrell in Apple Private Detective Series ‘Sugar’
Kirby Howell-Baptiste has signed on to star opposite Colin Farrell in the Apple series “Sugar,” Variety has learned. The project was first ordered to series in June. Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles. Howell-Baptiste was most recently seen in the Netflix series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” playing the role of Death, one of the seven Endless. She is also known for her roles in shows like “Barry,” “The Good Place,” “Killing Eve,” “Why Women...
‘The Fungies!’ Creator Slams HBO Max For Pulling Jennifer Coolidge-Voiced Animated Series
Stephen P. Neary, creator of animated series The Fungies!, has slammed HBO Max for pulling his Jennifer Coolidge-voiced show from the service. The Fungies! is among 30 titles that are set to be removed from the streamer as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its cost-cutting measures and ahead of the merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ services next year. Neary took aim for a lack of promotion for his “fever dream of a show” and also highlighted the fact that he and his team worked hard through the pandemic to ensure that it could air. Neary, who has also worked on Cartoon Network’s...
ComicBook
Parker Posey and Jillian Bell Are at Each Other's Throats in Tales of the Walking Dead Sneak Peek
Tales of the Walking Dead is going back in time — to the onset of the zombie apocalypse in Atlanta, Georgia, 2010. On Sunday, AMC's Walking Dead anthology series premiered with the first of six standalone episodes focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse spanning The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In "Blair/Gina," which is streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its August 21 premiere on AMC, relive the beginning of the end with Blair (Lost in Space's Parker Posey) and Gina (Workaholics' Jillian Bell).
