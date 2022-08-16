ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. native, Lightning center Ross Colton: It would ‘be so cool’ to play for Devils

Standing confidently in the Trenton Thunder press box after hours of signing autographs, Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton looked around and reflected on his roots. The Robbinsville native turned 2021 Stanley Cup Finals hero was raised a Devils fan and dreamed about playing in red and black growing up. Could it happen when he’s an unrestricted free agent in 2024?
Rally for Tennis New Jersey event set for Aug. 23 in West Orange

A tennis fundraiser, “Rally for Tennis” is coming to New Jersey on August 23. The inaugural Garden State event will take place at the West Orange Tennis Club. The day of tennis features a clinic, team-based doubles tournament, as well as prizes, food, and drinks. There will also be a high-level tennis exhibition match for all the participants to see.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Devils promote 3-time Stanley Cup winner Sergei Brylin to assistant coach role

Sergei Brylin is joining the Devils’ assistant coach staff, the team announced Thursday. Brylin, 48, was on the Devils’ three Stanley Cup winning teams and served as the assistant coach for their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets (formerly of Albany and Binghamton), over the past nine seasons. In 2021-22, Brylin led the Comets to the best record in the AHL’s eastern conference and started the season with a record-setting 13 consecutive victories.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith makes bold Eagles prediction

Stephen A. Smith thinks this could be the year for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 9-8 last year and finished second in the NFC East. First place went to the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, the Eagles may take the number one...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

