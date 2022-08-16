Expect to see a lot of switching along the Rutgers defensive line this fall. The unit is arguably the Scarlet Knights’ most talented, but it is undoubtably the deepest. At the midway point of training camp, head coach Greg Schiano said he has a handful of players he is comfortable throwing onto the field, an unthinkable luxury in the recent past at Rutgers.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO