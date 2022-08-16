Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Huge Big Ten TV deal won’t solve all of Rutgers’ money problems | Politi
It is the kind of money that deserves your best Dr. Evil voice — eight beeeeeeeeellion dollars! — and yes, even divided among the 16 Big Ten members, the end result will be a transformational sum for Rutgers athletics. The Big Ten announced its multi-network media rights deal...
Rutgers football practice report: Deep defensive line poised to be major strength
Expect to see a lot of switching along the Rutgers defensive line this fall. The unit is arguably the Scarlet Knights’ most talented, but it is undoubtably the deepest. At the midway point of training camp, head coach Greg Schiano said he has a handful of players he is comfortable throwing onto the field, an unthinkable luxury in the recent past at Rutgers.
Seton Hall finalizes non-conference schedule with games against reigning NCAA champion Kansas, Iowa and Rutgers
Seton Hall finalized its loaded 11-game non-conference schedule that includes games against reigning NCAA champion Kansas, Big Ten powerhouse Iowa and Garden State rival Rutgers. “It’s ridiculous,” Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media this week. “The schedule is really hard, so we gotta get totally healthy and totally...
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett to get more ‘varsity’ reps in Steelers’ next preseason game
The upcoming weekend looks promising for Kenny Pickett. Since Pickett was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, there has been speculation about whether the first-round pick from Oakhurst, N.J. would open the season as the starting quarterback. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pickett...
Jersey City umpire earns shot on the big stage at Little League World Series
Jersey City does not have a team competing in the Little League World Series, but the city certainly has a rooting interest in the iconic tournament this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Veteran umpire Rich Ranalli is working the nationally televised event, and he’d be lying if he said that even...
HS football preview, 2022: N.J.’s top 10 offensive linemen & other people movers
All hail those big guys with their hands in the dirt. Whether an offense runs the spread or the I, whether it’s one back or two, whether there are four wide, five or two tight ends, success depends on what the five bulldozers do -- individually and in unison.
Top Rutgers neurosurgeon returns after ‘ghost surgery’ charges. But report says he ‘pushed the envelope.’
A high-profile Rutgers neurosurgeon placed on paid administrative leave last year in the wake of so-called “ghost surgery” allegations is getting his job back, after an investigation by an outside law firm found insufficient evidence to conclude he was not present during critical portions of two medical procedures he had scheduled.
N.J. native, Lightning center Ross Colton: It would ‘be so cool’ to play for Devils
Standing confidently in the Trenton Thunder press box after hours of signing autographs, Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton looked around and reflected on his roots. The Robbinsville native turned 2021 Stanley Cup Finals hero was raised a Devils fan and dreamed about playing in red and black growing up. Could it happen when he’s an unrestricted free agent in 2024?
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
NFL insider absolves Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field of blame for Jets’ Zach Wilson’s knee injury
New York Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game, Aug. 12, 2022 — Things were scary there for a moment for the New York Jets and Zach Wilson. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of...
Football: Big & physical, Toms River North, Point Boro get nasty in quad scrimmage
Toms River North brought the nasty to Wednesday morning’s home quad scrimmage with Point Pleasant Boro, Brick Memorial and Matawan. The Mariners, only 10 days away from their season opener against Washington Township at the Battle of the Beach in Ocean City, were physical, ferocious and at full speed on both sides of the ball.
Rally for Tennis New Jersey event set for Aug. 23 in West Orange
A tennis fundraiser, “Rally for Tennis” is coming to New Jersey on August 23. The inaugural Garden State event will take place at the West Orange Tennis Club. The day of tennis features a clinic, team-based doubles tournament, as well as prizes, food, and drinks. There will also be a high-level tennis exhibition match for all the participants to see.
Devils promote 3-time Stanley Cup winner Sergei Brylin to assistant coach role
Sergei Brylin is joining the Devils’ assistant coach staff, the team announced Thursday. Brylin, 48, was on the Devils’ three Stanley Cup winning teams and served as the assistant coach for their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets (formerly of Albany and Binghamton), over the past nine seasons. In 2021-22, Brylin led the Comets to the best record in the AHL’s eastern conference and started the season with a record-setting 13 consecutive victories.
PointsBet NJ Promo Code: Get 2 risk-free bets up to $2,000 with code NJ2000 for August 2022
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to try out a new sportsbook for your NFL betting this season, PointsBet Sportsbook is currently running a big welcome...
NFL Network anchor ‘starting to talk myself’ into Eagles winning NFC East
This may be the Philadelphia Eagles’ year. That’s what people are saying. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One such person is NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, who sees the Eagles winning the NFC East. During the segment on the Rich Eisen Show where he discusses...
Yankees’ top pick on Aaron Judge comparisons: Bring it on
It could be overwhelming for a prospect to repeatedly get compared to one of the faces of Major League Baseball and one of the most talented players of his generation. But Yankees first-round pick Spencer Jones isn’t running from the Aaron Judge comparisons. He says to bring them on.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
HS football preview, 2022: From Flacco to Lynch, this small town is a QB factory
Certain towns are known for certain things. Take Audubon for instance. Most will say it’s a baseball town. The high school program has won eight state championships - most among public schools and tied for second in state history with Bishop Eustace and Seton Hall Prep. The last came in 2012, the second of back-to-back Group 1 titles.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith makes bold Eagles prediction
Stephen A. Smith thinks this could be the year for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 9-8 last year and finished second in the NFC East. First place went to the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, the Eagles may take the number one...
