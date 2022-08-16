ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

Spirit Halloween Haunting Massive Retail Space In Augusta

Even though we are still in the middle of summer, a sure sign that fall, and all of the fall holidays, is on the way is the arrival of the Spirit Halloween stores. For those who don't know, Spirit Halloween is a chain of pop-up stores that are open from September through October. They sell everything you need for Halloween. We mean EVERYTHING!
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belfast, ME
Business
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Business
92 Moose

Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor

My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster

Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
BRUNSWICK, ME
92 Moose

Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine

Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
PASSADUMKEAG, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Commercial Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Worth Real Estate
92 Moose

Maine State House Security Officer Nearly Hit By Falling Jet Part

Anyone working a security position knows that, at some point in their career, they could face a dangerous situation. When most of us envision such a scenario, we imagine a security person having to take down and armed intruder. The last thing we would think of is them having to watch out for falling transatlantic jetliner parts. Right?
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
92 Moose

Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!

Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
LIBERTY, ME
92 Moose

The Inside Scoop On The Kennebec River Brewfest

After two years of playing it safe due to the pandemic, the Kennebec River Brewfest has finally returned to being an in-person event. This year's brewfest is from Noon to 5 PM on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Vendors include Bateau Brewing, Cushnoc, Bigelow Brewing, Bissell Brothers, Flight Deck Brewing, Definitive...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy