Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
NBA・
1 Team Emerges As Frontrunner For Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to make the most of the Kevin Durant trade request. They are hoping to land a historic package in return for the NBA superstar, but teams haven’t been willing to part with that kind of package, at least not yet. The Nets have sent...
New Details On Celtics’ Kevin Durant Trade Efforts
The Kevin Durant trade saga has taken yet another twist. After issuing an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets and he had to shut down reports that surfaced saying he would rather retire than play for the Nets again, one NBA team was seemingly emerging as a landing spot. The Boston...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Team co-owner Wyc Grousbeck describes Boston Celtics as 'a strongly contending team' with roster as-is
If the Boston Celtics are angling to make a major trade by dealing for disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, few indications of it have come from sources close to the team. A recent interview of the team’s principal owner, Wyc Grousbeck, by with WBZ’s Dan Roche offer no indications either.
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
NBA・
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Giannis Antentokounmpo Expresses Interest in Playing for the Chicago Bulls Later in His Career
The ears of all Chicago Bulls fans across the world have perked. NBA Superstar, 2x league MVP, and a candidate for the best player on the planet, Giannis Antentokounmpo, has left the door open on one day playing for another franchise, specifically the Bulls. A reporter from Fox 32 Chicago...
Kevin Durant trade live updates: Phoenix Suns in Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation
The Kevin Durant trade sage continues and the Phoenix Suns continue to be linked to the Brooklyn Nets star in NBA trade speculation and rumors. Could Durant really end up with Phoenix, a team that has been reported as a preferred destination for the NBA superstar in a trade? ...
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Panthers coaches threatened to cancel further practice with the Patriots after fights
"We should be playing football the real way, where you help the guy up." The Patriots and Panthers got heated repeatedly on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led Panthers coaches to threaten to cancel the joint practice entirely. Per Baker Mayfield, after two consecutive days full of countless scrums and three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night
Irving: "To all Ancestors in the God realm, Ase. A11Even" Irving is coming off playing his 11th season in the NBA, and the 29-year-old averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. The Nets had been seen as a contender to win the NBA Championship, but they finished...
LeBron James contract extension makes him highest-paid NBA player
LeBron James has signed an extension with the Lakers, a two-year contract with a player option, The Times confirmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Gives Michael Jordan, Not LeBron James, GOAT Status
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes that Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, is the greatest basketball player of all-time.
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0