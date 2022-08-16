Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck’s kids to a Broadway show before wedding

Only Jennifer Lopez can be a showstopper when she’s not even in the show.

The superstar —who is getting married to Ben Affleck again on Saturday — caused a stir, we’re told, when she arrived a full 20 minutes late for a performance of “Into the Woods” on Broadway.

The “Jenny from the Block” diva arrived with kids (a “mix of her own and Affleck’s,” according to a spy) in tow, decked out head-to-toe in “eye-catching” pink and purple sequins.

“The entire audience turned to watch,” a fellow audience member told Page Six, adding, “Well, everyone except for Patti LuPone [seated three rows in front], who seemed militantly unimpressed by the spectacle.”

The source says that despite her tardiness, Lopez got swept up in the show.

She “kept dancing in her seat — even to ballads, and applauding loudly with her hands up over her head.”

After the show, she and her brood were ushered by security into an awaiting Sprinter van.

She took Affleck’s daughter, Seraphina, and her twins Maximilian and Emme to the performance. Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Before departing, she popped out of the van’s door and blew kisses at the throng of fans.

Other A-listers who have been spotted at “Into the Woods” in recent weeks have included Hillary Clinton, Nathan Lane, Jason Mraz, Tim Federle, Beanie Feldstein, Rachel Brosnahan, and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who loved the show so much they sent flowers to the company afterward.

As Page Six reported, Lopez and Ben Affleck are having a big, splashy wedding celebration this weekend, one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas .

The three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” is expected to begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.