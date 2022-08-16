ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundy Township, MI

WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVI, MI
lakeorionreview.com

Clothes Closet officially opens

In the sweltering heat of last Wednesday afternoon, members of the community gathered behind the Oxford Free Methodist Church for a good old-fashioned ribbon cutting. Hosted by both the Oxford and Orion chambers commerce, the ribbon cutting was for Love INC’s (Love In the Name of Christ) Clothes Closet. Love INC provides resources and services to people in order to meet ongoing needs that are not currently being met by other agencies or organization.
ORION CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan

PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
PETOSKEY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan issues second violation to Lockhart Chemical Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Lockhart Chemical Co. may be responsible for more substances being released in the Flint River recently, according to a new violation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “The site is going to have to have a lot of improvements done, and...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum

DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
DUNDEE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community

(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE

