What’s Going On This Weekend: Classic Cars, Dogs, Fairs & More
Summer's nearing its end, but there's still time to get out and enjoy what Mid-Michigan has to offer this season!. Here's a look at what's happening around the region the weekend of August 20-21, 2022. Danish Festival. Danish Festival 2022 is happening in Greenville through Sunday (August 18-21). The event...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
WZZM 13
As expected, West Michigan real estate market begins to correct
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone who has kept an eye on the local real estate market knows it’s been interesting, to say the least, but supply appears to be going up. In some cases, prices are coming down, but interest rates are going up. So, who’s in the driver’s seat?
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feel Like You’re Living ‘Home Alone’ With This Michigan Mansion Up For Sale
This massive Michigan mansion will have you screaming, "Kevin!!!" At first glance, I totally thought it was the McCallister home from the classic 1990 Christmas movie. You almost expect the wet bandits to pop up when scrolling through the photos! (Check out the inside and outside of the house in the gallery below!)
lakeorionreview.com
Clothes Closet officially opens
In the sweltering heat of last Wednesday afternoon, members of the community gathered behind the Oxford Free Methodist Church for a good old-fashioned ribbon cutting. Hosted by both the Oxford and Orion chambers commerce, the ribbon cutting was for Love INC’s (Love In the Name of Christ) Clothes Closet. Love INC provides resources and services to people in order to meet ongoing needs that are not currently being met by other agencies or organization.
abc12.com
Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
abc12.com
Michigan issues second violation to Lockhart Chemical Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Lockhart Chemical Co. may be responsible for more substances being released in the Flint River recently, according to a new violation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “The site is going to have to have a lot of improvements done, and...
Seniors get front row seating to private parade of classic cars
At Jewish Senior Life's campuses in Oak Park and West Bloomfield, they say they strive to nurture a sense of community while enriching the lives of their residents.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Here are the 2022 projected harvest dates for Michigan apples
It's almost harvest time for apples in Michigan, meaning fall is near and cider mills across the state will be open soon.
West Michigan family escapes close call in 'zipper merge' road rage incident
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE has documented four road rage incidents involving guns since roughly mid-July. Weapons or no weapons, however, tempers boiling over on the freeway remains a dangerous problem. While this latest act didn’t involve a gun, the West Michigan driver on the receiving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: General Motors recalls 484,000 SUVs over seat belt-related issue -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. GM recalls 484K SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts. General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR introduces app for licenses, permits, harvest reporting and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released its hunting and fishing app. The app was released ahead of the 2022 hunting season, in which online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. The free Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app offers...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
Tv20detroit.com
CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
Michigan drops to 4th most expensive state for auto insurance, new report finds
Michigan is no longer the most expensive state for auto insurance. According to a new report, it is now the fourth-most expensive in the nation.
