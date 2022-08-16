Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County
Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
The Oakland Press
GLWA calls on users in 23 communities to curb outside water use
As a handful of southeastern Michigan communities near the one-week mark since a major water main break that led to a boil water advisory, local and state officials are continuing to respond. On Thursday, the Great Lakes Water Authority requested that users in all 23 communities initially under a boil...
The Oakland Press
Clarkston woman accused in bogus $42K insurance claim
A Clarkston woman is facing felony charges in connection with alleged auto insurance fraud for which she received more than $42,000. Brittany Brown, 32, was arraigned Aug. 12 in 52-1 District Court on one count each of false pretenses, $20,000 or more but less than $5,000, license documents/plates-forgery, and insurance-fraudulent acts. She faces up to 15 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 19 and beyond
• 313 Presents launches limited run podcast “Hello, Pine Knob”: In honor of Pine Knob Music Theatre’s historic 50th anniversary, the miniseries will release weekly episodes focusing on the venue’s history, hosted by award-winning Detroit area music and entertainment journalist Gary Graff, 313Presents.com. On sale now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced in machete murder case
An Independence Township man has been sentenced for a machete attack that left one person dead and another injured. On Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced 52-year-old Todd Alan Szyszkowski to 30-75 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Dustin Little, 27, assaullt of Alfredo Reyes and armed robbery that happened in February of 2021 at a house on Oliver Street in Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
United Way hosts NASCAR experience drawing
Like many Metro Detroit nonprofits, United Way for Southeastern Michigan has created a Woodward Dream Cruise-related fundraiser. In United Way’s case, it’s a raffle for a chance of NASCAR-style experience with hopefuls making online donations to enter the contest. The grand prize is racing a stock car on...
The Oakland Press
Car enthusiasts, vintage rides converge on Woodward for annual Dream Cruise
Since the very first Dream Cruise event in 1995, when founder Nelson House and a group of volunteers aimed to relive and recreate the nostalgic heydays of the ’50s and ’60s when Motor City steel roamed Woodward Avenue, the Cruise has become one of Michigan’s most popular and highly anticipated summer events.
The Oakland Press
A preseason favorite for Mr. Soccer, Clarkston’s Richie Ludwig enters senior season with high expectations
Clarkston’s Richie Ludwig has been playing soccer his entire life. “I’ve been playing soccer since I was 3 years old, playing the kiddie kickers, and then got introduced to club season very, very young,” Ludwig said. “My dad has been a very good role model of mine, just always telling me to strive for the best and to make a name for yourself.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Holly Bronchos shut out Waterford Kettering in season-opening win
HOLLY — The host Holly Bronchos opened up the 2022 season with a 2-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Thursday night. “I’m proud of the way they played,” Bronchos head coach Darius Reynolds said. “I told them I wanted them to play with heart. I wanted them to play together, and that’s what you saw out there. So I’m happy with the way they played, and I’m happy to come out with a win.”
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Waterford Kettering at Holly boys soccer
The Holly Bronchos defeated the Waterford Kettering Captains 2-0 in the match played on Thursday August 18, 2022 at Holly High School.
Comments / 0