thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
golfmagic.com
LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
ESPN
Tiger Woods, top PGA Tour players meet amid LIV Golf strife; expected to take suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of this week's BMW Championship, on Tuesday to meet with a select number of players to discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.
BMW Championship a pivotal playoff event on unfamiliar turf
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Justin Thomas is among the few who have experience at Wilmington Country Club. He was 20, still officially in college at Alabama, when he played in the 2013 Palmer Cup. Thomas didn’t recall much when he returned for the BMW Championship, the second stop in the FedEx Cup playoffs, except for the shape of the hole when he played a practice round. He doesn’t remember his 2-and-1 win over Sebastian Cappelen of Denmark in Sunday singles or the team score, only that it was a big win. Limited experience is still more than most at a pivotal juncture in the PGA Tour postseason.
ESPN
PGA Tour golfers praise Tiger Woods' leadership amid LIV unrest, mum on details of meeting
The PGA Tour's top players aren't ready to reveal what was discussed during a meeting with Tiger Woods on Tuesday night, but many insist they're on the same page in terms of what the tour needs to do in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf. Many of the top 20...
Golf Digest
How to watch the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club
The FedEx Cup Playoffs make their way to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the second event of this year’s three-stop postseason journey. Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler lead the charge, siting first and second in the FedEx Cup eligibility standings (despite Scheffler missing the cut at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship). Can this year’s event match the drama of a year ago, when Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau dueled for six playoff holes before the former claimed the title at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore? We’ll find out soon enough.
Golf Digest
BMW Championship picks 2022: The longshot our experts love at Wilmington
Look, there’s no other way to say it—we are on absolute fire. After Lee Alldrick went on a tear this summer, hitting on Rory McIlroy in Canada and on both of Tony Finau’s wins in Minnesota and Detroit, both Christopher Powers and Pat Mayo cashed in on Will Zalatoris’ breakthrough this past weekend in Memphis, giving them each three outright victories on the season. Unbiased opinion: There is no better gambling column in golf (semi-biased).
Golf.com
How to watch the BMW Championship on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage
The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with the 2022 BMW Championship, which begins on Thursday with the opening round at Wilmington Country Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. Previewing BMW Round 1. At last year’s BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay...
Patrick Cantlay hits out at PGA Tour for 'the same bomb-it-as-far-as-you-can golf courses week after week' and criticizes 'strange' FedEx Cup Playoffs format ahead of BMW Championship title defense
FedEx Cup reigning champion Patrick Cantlay has called out the PGA Tour's choice of courses week-in week-out for being distance biased as he claimed he is surprised events are just about 'hitting it as far as you possibly can'. Despite winning the BMW Championship last year at Caves Valley, what...
FedEx Cup Playoffs: A closer look at PGA Tour players on the top-30 bubble ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship
The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, at the BMW Championship. That means only the top-70 players from the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings qualified and are shooting for the season-long prize, the FedEx Cup. Only 68 players will tee...
2022 BMW Championship: 10 critical players to watch before the TOUR Championship
The second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs continues this week with the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in
Listen: BMW Is a Sneaky-Good Event for Golf Betting (And Here's Who We're Taking)
The no-cut BMW features a strong field with enticing options top to bottom. Here are our hosts' sleepers, fades and best bets this week.
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2022 BMW Championship and Albertsons Boise Open
We have a mid August double for your viewing pleasure this week, GolfWRXers! GolfWRX was live this week from both the penultimate event of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs — the BMW Championship — and the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open. With respect to action from...
PGA Tour announces future, familiar host sites for BMW Championship in 2025 and 2026
The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is returning to familiar grounds in a few years. Ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, on Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the event will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both events are scheduled for August.
2022 BMW Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
The second event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs, the BMW Championship, is underway at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The course was originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1959, and Andrew Green completed a renovation last year. It is a par-71 course measuring 7,534 yards.
CBS Sports
2022 BMW Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
The PGA Tour moves onto the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with players making the trip from Memphis, Tennessee, to Wilmington, Delaware, for this week's BMW Championship. The penultimate tournament since the very beginning of the FedEx Cup existence, the BMW Championship continues to rotate among golf courses in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
