Wilmington, DE

thecomeback.com

Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf

Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
GOLF
The Associated Press

BMW Championship a pivotal playoff event on unfamiliar turf

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Justin Thomas is among the few who have experience at Wilmington Country Club. He was 20, still officially in college at Alabama, when he played in the 2013 Palmer Cup. Thomas didn’t recall much when he returned for the BMW Championship, the second stop in the FedEx Cup playoffs, except for the shape of the hole when he played a practice round. He doesn’t remember his 2-and-1 win over Sebastian Cappelen of Denmark in Sunday singles or the team score, only that it was a big win. Limited experience is still more than most at a pivotal juncture in the PGA Tour postseason.
WILMINGTON, DE
Golf Digest

How to watch the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club

The FedEx Cup Playoffs make their way to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the second event of this year’s three-stop postseason journey. Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler lead the charge, siting first and second in the FedEx Cup eligibility standings (despite Scheffler missing the cut at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship). Can this year’s event match the drama of a year ago, when Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau dueled for six playoff holes before the former claimed the title at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore? We’ll find out soon enough.
WILMINGTON, DE
Golf Digest

BMW Championship picks 2022: The longshot our experts love at Wilmington

Look, there’s no other way to say it—we are on absolute fire. After Lee Alldrick went on a tear this summer, hitting on Rory McIlroy in Canada and on both of Tony Finau’s wins in Minnesota and Detroit, both Christopher Powers and Pat Mayo cashed in on Will Zalatoris’ breakthrough this past weekend in Memphis, giving them each three outright victories on the season. Unbiased opinion: There is no better gambling column in golf (semi-biased).
WILMINGTON, NC
Golf.com

How to watch the BMW Championship on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage

The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with the 2022 BMW Championship, which begins on Thursday with the opening round at Wilmington Country Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. Previewing BMW Round 1. At last year’s BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Patrick Cantlay hits out at PGA Tour for 'the same bomb-it-as-far-as-you-can golf courses week after week' and criticizes 'strange' FedEx Cup Playoffs format ahead of BMW Championship title defense

FedEx Cup reigning champion Patrick Cantlay has called out the PGA Tour's choice of courses week-in week-out for being distance biased as he claimed he is surprised events are just about 'hitting it as far as you possibly can'. Despite winning the BMW Championship last year at Caves Valley, what...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 BMW Championship and Albertsons Boise Open

We have a mid August double for your viewing pleasure this week, GolfWRXers! GolfWRX was live this week from both the penultimate event of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs — the BMW Championship — and the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open. With respect to action from...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour announces future, familiar host sites for BMW Championship in 2025 and 2026

The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is returning to familiar grounds in a few years. Ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, on Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the event will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both events are scheduled for August.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

2022 BMW Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio

The PGA Tour moves onto the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with players making the trip from Memphis, Tennessee, to Wilmington, Delaware, for this week's BMW Championship. The penultimate tournament since the very beginning of the FedEx Cup existence, the BMW Championship continues to rotate among golf courses in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
WILMINGTON, DE

