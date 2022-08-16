ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundown, TX

KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as Jacob Dangerfield was promoted to lead the pigskin program. Slaton looks to make some noise in District and get to the playoffs and win some postseason games.
SLATON, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech cruises past Troy to open 2022 campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by a pair of assists from Preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, Texas Tech kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Troy Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raider (1-0-0) defense held Troy (0-1-0) to just a pair of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Idalou Wildcats

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Wildcats are under new leadership as Lubbock Cooper DC Clay White comes in to lead the pigskin program. Tradition never graduates in Idalou and Coach White will look to fine tune some things to have the Wildcats playing December football.
IDALOU, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?

It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Joey McGuire gives update on QB battle

This past Saturday was an important day for the Texas Tech football program as the team conducted its first of two intrasquad scrimmages. But unfortunately, no media or fans were allowed to attend meaning that information about what transpired has been nonexistent. That’s why Red Raider fans were eager to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pocketlab is new to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Padme

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Padme, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 1-year-old pit bull and Dalmatian mix who’s been at the shelter for 2-and-a-half months. Staff says she is a friendly dog and loves to play! Padme likes to ride in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech researching to make synthetic fertilizer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University and four other institutions have partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to produce more nitrogen-based fertilizer. Texas Tech will be the headquarters for this project which includes Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and the Massachusetts of Institute Technology.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?

LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition

LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Heavy rain possible across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty thunderstorms and rain showers are likely in the area through this afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall is possible. At any given time, storms and showers will be limited in number and coverage. Over the course of the day, from sun up to sun down, any spot in the viewing area has about a 50-50 chance of measurable rainfall.
LUBBOCK, TX

