KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg superintendent concerned over civics standards
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — South Dakota school administrators are starting to speak out against the proposed changes to social studies standards announced this week by the Department of Education. The draft standards, created by a 15-member commission, include a stated goal that history and civics instructions should be free from political agendas and activism. But the superintendent of South Dakota’s third-largest district has concerns about the standard’s effects on both students and teachers.
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
hubcityradio.com
ACLU of South Dakota opposes the new social studies standards
SOUTH DAKOTA(Press Release)- Over the last year, there has been an increase of state-based efforts to restrict the teaching of so-called “divisive concepts.” This nationwide push is part of a coordinated effort to limit teacher and student rights, free speech and take away the ability to discuss racial justice issues in classrooms.
KELOLAND TV
FEMA has new strategy to engage Native American tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes facing climate change-related disasters. The agency announced plans to include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November
We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
KEVN
South Dakota News Watch: Majority of SD voters oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
dakotanewsnow.com
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion and want voters to make the rules
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - In a July 2022 statewide poll commissioned by South Dakota News Watch, a majority of registered voters opposed a total ban on abortion in the state and an even stronger majority supported holding a referendum in which voters, not lawmakers, would decide on future laws regarding the procedure.
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Media Group to launch 4 p.m. newscast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will launch KELOLAND News First@4 beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information from the region’s leading news organization. Anchoring KELOLAND News First@4 will be veteran journalists Don Jorgensen and Kelli...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Governor’s Push To Block Voter-Approved Marijuana Legalization Slammed In Campaign Ad
A top South Dakota lawmaker and Democratic gubernatorial candidate is taking incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem (R) to task over her opposition to marijuana legalization and the role her administration played in overturning a voter-approved cannabis initiative last year. With another statewide legalization proposal set to appear on the ballot this...
dakotanewsnow.com
“It’s bigotry.” Parent of transgender student condemns Catholic schools’ new LGBTQ policies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When John Wilka first read the “Human Sexuality in Educational Settings” polices handed down to the Bishop O’Gorman schools last month by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, he found them to be so “frightening and dangerous” and bigoted, he couldn’t believe what he was reading.
KELOLAND TV
Gubernatorial candidates discuss negative tone of race so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The negative advertisements have started in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race. There’s 38 days until early voting starts in South Dakota (Sept. 23) and 84 days until Election Day (Nov. 8). South Dakotans can expect to see more and more negative ads as November approaches.
sdpb.org
Industry support for new meatpacking plant that needs Sioux Falls approval
A new meatpacking plant planned for Sioux Falls has regional hog farmers excited because of anticipated increases in demand for their product. The $500 million dollar project is proposed for a 170-acre tract on the northeastern side of the city. But a November ballot measure allows Sioux Falls voters to...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
kingsburyjournal.com
Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom
80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakotafest brings new farming technology to South Dakota growers
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakotas biggest industry so exhibitors from around the country are gathered in Mitchell to help show off the latest in farming technology. The event is not just for farmers as anyone can come out to Dakotafest to learn more about the...
dakotafreepress.com
Sneve, Ellis Leave Argus to Launch Dakota Scout
How wonderful—another local news outlet for Kristi Noem to ignore!. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. The Argus Leader death watch continues. Well, not holding any big expectations from the scribes. I agree with Mr. Nemec. The Argus continues to circle the drain. After one mistake after the other, someone needs to put on their big kid pants and put it out of its misery. It’s getting painful to watch.
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair has new Ag Education Center
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) – The Four Best Days of Summer are underway this week as the Turner County Fair kicked off on Monday. From food, entertainment, and 4-H exhibits, there’s a little something for everyone. Four days are packed full of fun in Parker. That includes a new...
