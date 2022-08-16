ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg superintendent concerned over civics standards

HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — South Dakota school administrators are starting to speak out against the proposed changes to social studies standards announced this week by the Department of Education. The draft standards, created by a 15-member commission, include a stated goal that history and civics instructions should be free from political agendas and activism. But the superintendent of South Dakota’s third-largest district has concerns about the standard’s effects on both students and teachers.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith: 'Teachers need to teach'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

ACLU of South Dakota opposes the new social studies standards

SOUTH DAKOTA(Press Release)- Over the last year, there has been an increase of state-based efforts to restrict the teaching of so-called “divisive concepts.” This nationwide push is part of a coordinated effort to limit teacher and student rights, free speech and take away the ability to discuss racial justice issues in classrooms.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

FEMA has new strategy to engage Native American tribes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes facing climate change-related disasters. The agency announced plans to include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness

KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
POLITICS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November

We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
KEVN

South Dakota News Watch: Majority of SD voters oppose total ban on abortion

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
B102.7

South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!

In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND Media Group to launch 4 p.m. newscast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will launch KELOLAND News First@4 beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information from the region’s leading news organization. Anchoring KELOLAND News First@4 will be veteran journalists Don Jorgensen and Kelli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Gubernatorial candidates discuss negative tone of race so far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The negative advertisements have started in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race. There’s 38 days until early voting starts in South Dakota (Sept. 23) and 84 days until Election Day (Nov. 8). South Dakotans can expect to see more and more negative ads as November approaches.
ELECTIONS
bleedingheartland.com

Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair

More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
kingsburyjournal.com

Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom

80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
STURGIS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakotafest brings new farming technology to South Dakota growers

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakotas biggest industry so exhibitors from around the country are gathered in Mitchell to help show off the latest in farming technology. The event is not just for farmers as anyone can come out to Dakotafest to learn more about the...
dakotafreepress.com

Sneve, Ellis Leave Argus to Launch Dakota Scout

How wonderful—another local news outlet for Kristi Noem to ignore!. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. The Argus Leader death watch continues. Well, not holding any big expectations from the scribes. I agree with Mr. Nemec. The Argus continues to circle the drain. After one mistake after the other, someone needs to put on their big kid pants and put it out of its misery. It’s getting painful to watch.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Turner County Fair has new Ag Education Center

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) – The Four Best Days of Summer are underway this week as the Turner County Fair kicked off on Monday. From food, entertainment, and 4-H exhibits, there’s a little something for everyone. Four days are packed full of fun in Parker. That includes a new...
PARKER, SD

