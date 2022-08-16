ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hunting out summer rain: Our parched period of summer remains

By Joseph Dames
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLPcE_0hJlDWUb00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – We’re on the hunt for some refreshing summer rain in Portland.

We’re still looking for our first one-hundredth of an inch out of the Portland airport this month. Currently, Portland is on a streak of 41 days without measurable rain, which goes back to July 6.

You may be thinking, well, didn’t it pour downtown the other day? This is true, we have had some spots around the city that brought in a sporadic downpour or two, but again nothing measurable over at the observation site at the airport. What we are really looking for is sweeping rain that will bring in at least some measurable rain for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yqzpo_0hJlDWUb00

Are we approaching the consecutive dry days top list yet? We aren’t close to the top five right now, but by the time we wrap up the month, we could be.

The most recent time that we broke at least 55 days in a row of measurable rain, was back in the summer of 2017. We had a dry stretch from June 17 all the way to August 12. That means we didn’t have much more than a trace of rain in the month of July that summer. Of course, this is the time of the year that something like this may happen around here. It isn’t abnormal for the Willamette Valley to go on dry streaks during the summer. The weather pattern and consistent summer high pressure keep much moisture from breaking in to soak us down. Most years the anomalous high rain totals come from an isolated thunderstorm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UC5IE_0hJlDWUb00

Regardless of the lack of rain, we are still avoiding any of the drought conditions in the northern Willamette Valley. We are also still doing pretty well out near Pendleton and the higher terrain there. However, drought conditions remain from central Oregon through the high desert. Monsoonal moisture that has seeped up into southern Oregon may help, but it also is leading to lightning and a high wildfire danger. We mostly need the soaking rains of the transition months of fall and spring to help out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tmaa_0hJlDWUb00

As far as August is concerned, we have many years where rain is scarce. Just last year we only had a total of 0.05 inches of rain at the airport. The last time we broke an inch of rain in August was in 2019. We also topped the normal a few times in both 2015 and 2013. The average rain in the month of August for Portland is 0.54″ (1991-2020). The graphic below will show you the rain totals for the month of August going back to 2010. We know it’s a dry month and the green grass turning brown backs that up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hideo_0hJlDWUb00

Well, how often do we actually break one inch of rain in the month of August? Going back to 1990, we have only had five total August months that brought in over an inch of rain. You may recall 2004 if you’ve been around for a while. That summer, Portland actually brought in over two and half inches of rain! Talk about a soaker for a summer month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzMtx_0hJlDWUb00

We are running the complete opposite this year as we wait patiently for our next soaking rain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Another toasty day, but will the clouds keep us cooler?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pressing heat continues for another day as high pressure expands to the Pacific Northwest. We will be floating around the mid to upper 90s as a result. We start mild on Thursday, with lows around 70 degrees. It is possible that we break a record low morning Thursday. We will get that confirmation later in the night.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
State
Oregon State
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon

It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Parched#High Desert#Green Grass
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy