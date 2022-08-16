ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Wellfleet Accepts $50M for Herring River Restoration

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet has officially accepted close to $50 million in state and federal grants that will move the Herring River Restoration project to its construction phase. The funds are made up of $27,200,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and about $22,670,000 million from the Massachusetts...
WELLFLEET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘This can’t continue the way it is’

At their Wednesday afternoon meeting, Dukes County Commissioners addressed the recent tragedy that took place at Big Bridge early Monday morning that resulted in the deaths of two brothers. “The loss of Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin on Sunday night leaves me speechless,” said commissioner Peter Wharton, “there are simply no...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip

FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors,...
luxury-houses.net

Masterfully Designed to Offer Resort Living at Its Finest, This Magnificent Oceanfront Estate Asks for $10.595 Million in Mashpee

The Estate in Mashpee boasts every imaginable amenity for any occasion and total privacy with a breathtaking backdrop, now available for sale. This home located at 78 Triton Way, Mashpee, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 12,090 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul E Grover – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties – (Phone: (508) 364-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mashpee.
MASHPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falmouth, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Falmouth, MA
mybackyardnews.com

CAZEAULT FAMILY OF ROOFERS: OSTERVILLE – ORLEANS – PLYMOUTH

Drew Cazeault, fifth generation, to join the Cazeault Family of Roofers. Drew Cazeault, fifth generation of the Cazeault family to be involved in the roofing business, has been named Sales Representation and Project Manager with Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, based in Osterville with additional locations in Orleans and Plymouth, MA. A long chain of working Cazeault family members date back to 1927 when the company was founded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Oil And Gas#Gulf Coast#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Steamship Authority#Offshore Supply Vessels#Authority Communications
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation to open new exit on 6/10 connector

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is making changes to the 6/10 connector. By Friday morning, RIDOT hopes to shift the 6/10 southbound split in Providence. Drivers will have to merge onto either route sooner. The department will be opening a new permanent exit to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet building commissioner, maintenance workers leave

The Acushnet Selectboard had its plate full on 8/8/22 discussing the upcoming election, vacancies on various boards, and the resignation of the building commissioner and both maintenance workers. The board the resignations of Building Commissioner Jim Marot, and maintenance carpenters Tyler Camboia and Miguel Savison. “I’m deeply saddened by Tyler...
ACUSHNET, MA
capecod.com

Cape Cod Healthcare Accepting Community Grant Proposals

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Healthcare is accepting ideas for grants aimed at addressing health needs across the region. The request for proposals through their Annual Strategic Grant program occurs annually. The organization invites local groups to provide ideas for boosting physical and behavioral health along with equitable access to medical resources.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inquirer and Mirror

Union calls hiring of new fire chief “corrupt”

(Aug. 18, 2022) Members of the Nantucket Fire Department were shocked to find out that the 15-day window for the Select Board to veto the appointment of the town’s next fire chief ended Aug. 11 without their knowledge. Fire prevention officer Joe Townsend said he and other members of...
NANTUCKET, MA
iheart.com

Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans

ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
vineyardgazette.com

Blue Crabs Are Booming This Summer

Earlier this summer, as Great Pond Foundation director Emily Reddington helped her survey team dredge a section of Edgartown Great Pond with a large seine net designed to capture a wide cross-section of pond life, from clams to fish to crabs, she had a bit of a surprise. This year, the fish in the net turned up headless: As the net had dragged toward the surface, dozens of blue crabs had descended on the trapped fish—and begun devouring them.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Valley Breeze

Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination

CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
fallriverreporter.com

Body located believed to be second brother that jumped from Massachusetts bridge

Boston, MA – It is believed that the body of the second brother who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge has been located. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, a shell fisherman located the deceased body of a young adult male on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond. The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capeandislands.org

Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry

Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy