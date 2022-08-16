Read full article on original website
Suspect in Schlotsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
everythinglubbock.com
New details from LPD on serious crash, 2 motorcycles
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report gave new details on a motorcycle crash on August 12 that left one man seriously injured. According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, was northbound in the 100 block of North Quaker Avenue along with two other motorcycles.
KCBD
VIDEO: Police search for people, vehicles of interest in August homicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating persons and vehicles of interest related to the August 7th shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead. Investigators are actively searching for a family that was at Copper...
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
KCBD
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in Central Lubbock. Police responded to the crash near 50th and Gary. Police say two people were moderately injured. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area as first responders work the scene. Expect traffic...
KCBD
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today. On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.
everythinglubbock.com
Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
Rodriquez gets life in prison for Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury sentenced Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison Thursday for the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years. The jury began deliberations at 4:10 p.m. and returned a verdict at 4:30 p.m. Rodriquez pleaded guilty to Zoe’s murder on Monday, on the first […]
Missing child last seen in Lubbock, NCMEC asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Lubbock was last seen on August 11, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Jereni Scott was described as 5’5″ tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at […]
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
KCBD
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
KCBD
Jurors listen to confession tape on day 2 of Carlos Rodriquez sentencing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the second day of testimony as a jury considers the sentence for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez has already pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos, but the jury will decide his sentence. Rodriquez is facing five to 99 years or life in prison.
everythinglubbock.com
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
One seriously injured in Monday morning shooting, East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street. One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, LPD said. No one was taken into custody at the time. This is a developing story.
KCBD
18-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash near Idalou Cemetery
IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the Idalou Cemetery. The crash happened around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the 18-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition. DPS...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police identify man injured in rollover near North Loop and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover Saturday near North Loop 289 and the Interstate. Police say Dennis Gathungu was going the wrong way on the the loop when he left the road, hit a light pole and rolled several times.
KCBD
2 homes evacuated after gas line hit near 75th and Ave. U
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-inch line was hit at 4:30 p.m. in the area near 75th and Ave. U. The gas line was hit near the Fellowship Church of Lubbock. Two homes on 75th Street behind the church were evacuated until the line could be repaired and the gas dissipates. The homes are in the 1900 block of 75th Street.
KCBD
Water main break closes area near 34th and Orlando Ave.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock crews are on the scene of a water main break on Orlando Avenue, between 34th and 35th Streets. This area will be closed until the water main and street are repaired. There is no estimate when the repairs will be completed. This is...
