CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As it got dark Wednesday night, a 6-year-old girl in Chautauqua County wandered away from her grandparents' home. She walked about a half mile from there with no shoes on in the dark and was gone for about three hours. Thankfully, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was able to find her in the woods near Findley Lake.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO