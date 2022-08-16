Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
License plate renewal event moves locations due to overwhelming response
A license plate renewal event has been shut down and moved due to an overwhelming response from the community and safety sightings from Millcreek Township Police. Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s Office welcomed drivers in Erie on Thursday to begin the process to receive a refurbished license plate. The process involves drivers filling out a form that […]
PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
31 Jack Russell Terriers removed from Erie County home
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of dogs have been removed from a bad situation at an Erie County home. The ANNA Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that 31 Jack Russell Terriers that had fleas, skin infections, overgrown nails, and other neglect issues, were removed from a home in Erie County thanks to […]
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
erienewsnow.com
Guns, Ammunition among $5K Worth of Belongings Stolen in Union Township Burglary
Troopers are investigating a burglary where more than $5,000 worth of belongings were taken in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Clemens Rd. in Union Township between Aug. 12 and 16. The residence was broken into multiple times, and the belongings stolen included...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drug Bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with a drug bust last fall on the city’s southside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denver Komenda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
wnynewsnow.com
Local Business Shows Worker Appreciation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of Jamestown Advanced Products has given back to her workers to show her appreciation for their hard work, in an effort to make working conditions more comfortable for her employees. With the factory reaching very hot and uncomfortable temperatures, Owner Wendi...
Eden Police are investigating yet another incident on Hillbrook Drive
Police say an object was thrown through the window of a home next to Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. This is the seventh incident on Hillbrook Drive
wnynewsnow.com
Missing 6-Year-Old Found A Half Mile Away From Home
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – A multiple hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County ended, after she was located a half mile away from home by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone told WNY News Now that calls came in around 7:50 Wednesday...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
Former deputy charged after refusing to leave concert
A former Erie County Sheriff’s jail deputy could lose his conditional discharge after he was arrested at Highmark Stadium last month. John Gugino is accused of refusing to leave after being ejected from a concert.
Chautauqua County Sheriff deputy and K-9 find missing 6-year-old
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As it got dark Wednesday night, a 6-year-old girl in Chautauqua County wandered away from her grandparents' home. She walked about a half mile from there with no shoes on in the dark and was gone for about three hours. Thankfully, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was able to find her in the woods near Findley Lake.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers
Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
wnynewsnow.com
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
erienewsnow.com
Man Reports Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a man's vehicle in Erie County, according to a news release. The victim - a 75-year-old Union City man - reported it to troopers Aug. 8. The catalytic converter was taken off his Ford Excursion some between early...
Grand Island man sentenced for bank robbery, parents for accessory
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man was sentenced to 77 months in prison and his parents were sentenced to time served for their roles as accessories in a pair of bank robberies in 2018. The court said that on June 27, 2018, 35-year-old Timothy L. Mulvey of Grand Island entered the Northwest Savings […]
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Institution beefs up security following attack on Rushdie
Chautauqua Institution is continuing to beef up security following last Friday's attack on author Salman Rushdie. That's according to Chautauqua's Vanessa Weinert, who was a call-in guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday. She says there's a no bags policy in place, and all gate passes and tickets now require ID. Another major move is taking effect today -- the use of metal detector technology...
