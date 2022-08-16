ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Firefighters’ union backs GOP’s Nicole Malliotakis in House race after staying neutral in 2020

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A powerful FDNY union backed Rep. Nicole Malliotakis for reelection Tuesday after sitting out the House race in 2020, when the Staten Island Republican unseated Democratic freshman Rep. Max Rose in the 11th Congressional District.

Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro cited Malliotakis’ role in ongoing efforts to provide for 9/11 survivors as key to earning his union’s support.

“She has fought for federal benefits for our membership and she has demonstrated time and time again she walks the walk to benefit NYC’s firefighting community and her district!” Ansbro said in a statement. “Nicole will win in November and we are proud to partner in this effort.”

The Uniformed Firefighters Association endorsed Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis for reelection.
Paul Martinka
The UFA declined to make an endorsement in 2020 when Malliotakis unseated Democrat Rep. Max Rose.
Paul Martinka

The UFA represents about 20,000 current and retired FDNY members.

Malliotakis also secured an endorsement earlier this month from the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, which supported Rose in 2020.

Public sector unions have an outsized influence on Staten Island, which is both the most Republican of the five boroughs and where many firefighters, cops and other city workers live.

Malliotakis was also endorsed by the Uniformed Fire Officers Association.
Nicole Malliotakis

A GOP poll of the race in July showed Malliotakis ahead of Rose by 15 points.

Democrats had been favored to flip the House seat after the state legislature initially added super-blue Park Slope to the Brooklyn part of the 11th District in new maps approved at the beginning of this year.

But the courts invalidated the so-called “Hochulmander” and the district became much friendlier to Republicans after court-appointed special master Jonathan Cervas redrew the congressional lines.

Former President Donald Trump won the new 11th District by nearly eight percentage points over President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, according to an analysis by the CUNY Mapping Service.

“As a member of Congress I was proud to help lead the charge to permanently fund the 9/11 Victims compensation fund. I have the utmost respect for the UFA and regardless of their decision I will fight for their members when I am elected back to Congress,” Rose said in a statement responding to the union’s endorsement of Malliotakis.

Rose, a moderate, is running against democratic socialist Brittany Ramos DeBarros – a fellow Army vet – in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary, with the winner facing Malliotakis in the Nov. 8 general election.

