ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Town Art Feast is less than two days away. That may be great news for art lovers, but local drivers should expect some road closures. Turner Street, between Beaver and East Cesar Chavez, will be closed from 6 a.m.- 6p.m. on Saturday. Clinton Street, between Turner and Center, will also be closed.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Update: Jackson lead...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Overturned semi-truck backs up US-127

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overturned semi-truck closed lanes on southbound US-127 during the Thursday morning commute. The crash on southbound US-127 just south of Saginaw Street was first reported by MDOT shortly before 5:45am. The right two lanes were closed, and were still closed as of 7:00am. Southbound...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Large lead service line replacement project impacting main Jackson thoroughfare

JACKSON, MI -- Ongoing efforts to replace all of Jackson’s lead water service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts on a busy city street. Lead service line replacements on E. Michigan Avenue are set to begin the week of Monday, Aug. 29, and last through mid-November, Jackson city officials said. The replacements are happening on the entire length of E. Michigan Avenue, which stretches from N. Cooper Street to the city limits at Horton Street.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
WILX-TV

A look at the weekend’s weather and a traffic update

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk for an updated look at the weather for the weekend and we check out the traffic for the morning commute. ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2022. Average High: 81º Average Low 60º. Lansing Record High:...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Avenue#Lead Service Line#Coney Island#Drinking Water#Urban Construction#Jackson Coffee Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

East Lansing restaurants see staffing changes ahead of MSU semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The population in East Lansing is about explode as students return for the 2022-23 school year. Many businesses are concerned with how they’re going to handle the extra customers. The Albert EL Fresco outdoor dining area allows more seating for downtown East Lansing residents,...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 17th

A large swath of land, running from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Larch Street, next to Zoobie’s bar on the eastern edge of Old Town in Lansing, are two lots owned by the railway and transportation company CSX. While the larger lot is contained behind a fence with barbed wire on top, the other lot is freely accessible.
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy