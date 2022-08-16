Read full article on original website
healthleadersmedia.com
Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings
Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
These 15 industries still desperately need to fill jobs right now as the labor shortage rages on
Some sectors, like warehousing and storage, have fully rebounded and then some. Others, like travel agencies, remain a long way from recovery.
How Burnout Is Impacting Even Temporary Staffing Across Healthcare
When people think about burnout within healthcare, they typically think of struggles experienced by heroes on the frontlines, like doctors, nurses, and EMTs. Trying to administer care during a pandemic with a confused and sometimes hostile public has left many of our frontline healthcare workers isolated, frustrated and ready to leave the industry entirely.
America’s three largest pharmacy chains ordered to pay $650.5m for helping fuel opioid crisis
America’s top three pharmacy chains have been ordered to cough up $650.5m to Ohio counties Lake and Trumbull for fuelling the opioid epidemic by oversupplying the drugs.CVS, Walmart and Walgreens will have to pay a third of the amount needed by the two Ohio counties to combat the damage caused by the drug epidemic, according to a ruling on Wednesday by federal Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland.The judge added that two other groups in the pharmaceutical chain – drug manufacturers and drug distributors – should also be held responsible.In November, the federal court had ruled that the three pharmacy...
healthleadersmedia.com
Nurse's Staffing App Addresses Hospitals' Patient Fluctuations and Provides Healthcare Gig Workers Total Flexibility
RN Will Patterson relied on his natural nursing innovation to create CareRev, a gig-worker platform that aids both hospital staffing and nurses looking to easily pick up extra shifts. Will Patterson was an intensive care unit RN, looking to pay down a six-figure student loan debt, but staffing in 2015 essentially consisted of full- or part-time jobs. He had a full-time job; committing to weekends and night shifts on top of that full-time job did not suit him.
Scrubs Magazine
4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals
A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
MedicalXpress
New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers
University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
psychologytoday.com
Employers Hold the Key to Eliminating Mental Health Stigma
The stigma experienced by many with mental health conditions has thankfully dissipated in parts of society because of the growing awareness of prevalent and available treatment; and that has led to people becoming more comfortable with seeking assistance. However, stigma remains a great concern, particularly within certain professions. For example, in professions such as law enforcement, airline pilots, and, yes, even health care, there is the fear that revealing symptoms associated with behavioral health could lead to a loss of on-the-job responsibilities.
Fast Company
Doctors are drinking on the job at alarming rates, according to a new survey of healthcare workers
In December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that we’re in a youth mental health crisis. What he neglected to mention is that we’re also in a healthcare provider mental health crisis. According to a new study from APN, a health company specializing in mental health and addiction treatment, healthcare workers in the United States are at a breaking point, and that breaking point is manifesting as substance abuse. Key findings of APN’s survey of 1,000 healthcare workers include:
MedicalXpress
Helping older adults stay safe and independent
Smartwatches and Fitbits are great for tracking movement, but they weren't designed for the type of people for whom collecting movement data is arguably most important: older adults who use mobility aids like walkers. For such adults, a change in activity could signal a life-threatening problem: Falls are a leading...
beckerspayer.com
Q&A with Aetna's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kyu Rhee on creating a 'values-based system'
Kyu Rhee, MD, is a senior vice president at CVS Health and chief medical officer at Aetna. He sat down with Becker's to discuss ongoing trends across the healthcare industry and how he is working to create a "values-based" care system through opportunities offered by a global pandemic. Dr. Rhee's...
ceoworld.biz
Understanding Medical Malpractice with Robyn Sztyndor, Attorney
Understanding Medical Malpractice with Robyn Attorney Sztyndor. Robyn Sztyndor is a seasoned medical malpractice lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, FL. With more than a decade of experience representing clients in medical malpractice and healthcare law, Robyn has become a respected expert in her legal specialty. On medical malpractice, Robyn Sztyndor says the patient is often at a disadvantage. She explains that most people believe medical professionals are nearly infallible. They often believe they have no recourse when care providers fail to do their due diligence and deliver a positive outcome.
Psychiatrists' group rolls out model to address shortage of beds
Amid a stark shortage of psychiatric beds that only worsened for millions suffering from mental illnesses during the pandemic, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) is rolling out a new model that can help communities determine exactly how many beds they need. Having enough in-patient beds would cut down on overcrowding...
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition With NHA - Technician Perceptions of Patients With Opioid Use Disorder
On the first episode, Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep, from the National Healthcareer Association, discuss pharmacy technician's perceptions of patients who may have opioid use disorder. In this first episode of “Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition,” hosts Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep from the National Healthcareer Association welcome guests Dr. James...
MedCity News
New 988 hotline exposes need for better mental healthcare infrastructure
The national rollout of 988, the mental health crisis hotline, brought two important realities to light. First, it drew welcome attention to the need for a “last line of defense” for people experiencing serious emotional distress and suicide crises. Suicide was a top-10 leading cause of death for people ages 10-64 in 2020, and access to the 24-hour 988 hotline, the equivalent of a 911 for mental health emergencies, goes a long way to mitigating self-harm and suicide ideation.
Secure Health Announces Key Promotions for Account Management and Provider Relations Team Leads
MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Secure Health recently promoted April Brown to Account Management Supervisor and Stacey Willis to Provider Relations Supervisor. Brown will be responsible for serving as a liaison for Secure Health and its clients, operating as the key point of contact for our customers. Willis will shepherd the full range of provider relations interactions and represent networks on all companywide projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005004/en/ April Brown, Account Management Supervisor, Secure Health (Photo: Business Wire)
ptproductsonline.com
Onduo by Verily and Sword Health Partner to Accelerate Adoption
Onduo by Verily, an Alphabet precision health company, announces a strategic collaboration with Sword Health, the fastest-growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, to offer complementary solutions to each company’s employer customers and their employees. This broadens employee access to a spectrum of virtual care benefits for chronic conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and mental health via Onduo’s solution, as well as care benefits for musculoskeletal pain via Sword’s.
People with intellectual disability can be parents and caregivers too – but the NDIS doesn't support them
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare last month released its report on people with disability. It shows two in three people with disability aged 35 to 44 years have parenting responsibilities and over one in five people with intellectual disability aged 15 to 44 years have children. While it is estimated 0.41% of Australian parents have intellectual disability, international evidence shows most people with intellectual disability who become parents are classified in the “low” to “borderline” intellectual functioning range. So they may not identify with a label of intellectual disability. The real percentage of parents in this category is...
Report: Electronic Health Records Have Limited Influence on Reducing Costs for Rural Hospitals
Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are computer programs used by hospitals to collect information about patients, treatments, and outcomes. Some experts believe that EHRs can improve health care quality and reduce hospital costs by reducing errors, facilitating the flow of information, and allowing health professionals to do tasks with fewer resources. Early studies on EHRs and hospital costs estimated that EHRs could reduce annual health spending by between $78 and $81 billion.
US pharmacies ordered to pay $650M for role in opioid epidemic
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart were ordered Wednesday to pay two Ohio counties a total of $650 million due to their role in the ongoing national opioid epidemic. New legal action related to the crisis was also taken in Minnesota.
