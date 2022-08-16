ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

q13fox.com

Record-setting heat Thursday in Western Washington

SEATTLE - Temperatures could soar to record setting highs Thursday afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Pacific Northwest. Today's record high temp at Sea-Tac is 88 degrees. Seattle should have no problem breaking that today with high clouds and sunshine. It may feel a more humid today with this cloud cover.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

High clouds keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon

High clouds might keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon. Slight chance of mountain storm and lowland rain shower or sprinkles tonight and early Friday. Milder Friday and for several days after before warming temperatures later next week. SEATTLE — While it’s well into the 90s in Olympia and Chehalis at...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures into Thursday

Buckle up for more scorching temps around Western Washington. Highs will skyrocket into the 90s for many communities on Thursday. We're concerned about fire danger and the threat for heat-related illnesses. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow, highs soar to the low to mid 90s....
SEATTLE, WA
visitrainier.com

Expect long delays on SR 706 between Elbe and Mount Rainier National Park

Travelers using the Mount Rainier National Park Nisqually entrance in the month of August will want to plan lots of extra travel time. Travelers will see delays of at least 45 minutes during one-way alternating traffic. Travelers are encouraged to:. Consider going early in the morning or late in the...
ELBE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer

Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

MORE heat on the way: Here’s how to beat it!

Yes, we’ve seen hotter days and nights in Puget Sound and across Washington, but the warm streak continues this week and well into next according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were still above 75 degrees at midnight On Thursday Aug. 18 – only the third time in the history of the weather service’s recording of nighttime heat levels.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Brush Fire Threatens Pierce County WA as Hot, Dry Weather Lingers

Firefighters expressed their worries about the possibility of Pierce County, Washington, having to face a brush fire threat as the region continues to sizzle in the hot and dry weather. Local fire departments are uneasy due to the rising fire risk as Pierce County has warmed up throughout August. According...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA
natureworldnews.com

Northwest at Risk Due to Intense Heat Wave

Since this past weekend, temperatures in the Pacific Northwest have been rising, and according to AccuWeather meteorologists, this trend will continue for the rest of the week. Intense Heat. Seattle is expected to see temperatures roughly 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average, with a high in the upper 80s F. On...
PORTLAND, OR
seattlemet.com

How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle

The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
SEATTLE, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-18 15:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the 90s are expected today. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
ENVIRONMENT
Chronicle

idesignarch.com

