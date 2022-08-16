BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO