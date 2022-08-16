ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Video shows fatal beating in downtown near Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows the violent unprovoked attack earlier this month in downtown Seattle that left a man dead after he was attacked in broad daylight by a man he did not know. Aaron Fulk, 48, is facing charges in connection with the death of...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police#West Seattle#Sex#Violent Crime#Delridge#Sw Juneau Street#Air Jordan#Komo New#K9
KOMO News

At least 5 hurt after boats collide on Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Two boats collided on Lake Washington Saturday evening, injuring at least five women and prompting a search for one of the boats that fled the scene after the crash, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard around 9:45...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

What was that streaking light in the sky above Seattle Friday night?

SEATTLE — If you were in Settle and looked up to the skies Friday night, you might have caught a fast-moving light that streaked across the heavens. Many people guessed that it was a falling star or a meteor but experts said it was the Starlink satellite, which is operated by SpaceX and provides providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries around the world.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy