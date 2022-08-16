Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Suspect sought after man shot, critically wounded in Snohomish County, authorities say
EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on Sunday was searching for a man who fatally shot another man outside an apartment complex following an argument between the two, authorities said. Law enforcement authorities were called about 12:45 p.m. for a report of gunfire at 12400 Admiralty Way.
KOMO News
NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
KOMO News
Police announce arrest in attack on woman in West Seattle as residents rally for safety
SEATTLE — On the day that protesters gathered to raise awareness about safety in the West Seattle neighborhood of Delridge, police announced that a man was arrested Friday in connection with an attack on a woman that occurred Monday evening. In a social media tweet, police said an 18-year-old...
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after man shot and killed in Granite Falls, officials say
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was investigating after a man was fatally shot at a location in Granite Falls Saturday, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and could be facing charges in connection with the incident, authorities said. In a social media post, the...
KOMO News
Armed robberies of ATM users in King, Pierce counties likely related, officials say
TACOMA, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities in King and Pierce counties are investigating a crime spree in which armed robbers are targeting customers using outside bank ATMs. Investigators said ATM users have been robbed at several banking establishments in Bonney Lake, Parkland, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle. Renton...
KOMO News
Video shows fatal beating in downtown near Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows the violent unprovoked attack earlier this month in downtown Seattle that left a man dead after he was attacked in broad daylight by a man he did not know. Aaron Fulk, 48, is facing charges in connection with the death of...
KOMO News
Tacoma artist tries to recover after much of her jewelry stolen during burglary of gallery
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma artist said Friday she lost several of her pieces when thieves broke into an art gallery and stole more than half of her work. Anita Latch said her artwork is more than a job, it's a love and passion that she has nurtured. “I’ve...
KOMO News
Kent man, 71, accused of fatally shooting man, 28, during fight in apartment parking lot
KENT, Wash. — Police said Friday that a 71-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man after the two were involved in an argument in the parking lot a Kent apartment complex. The suspect, who was not identified, has been detained and...
KOMO News
At least 5 hurt after boats collide on Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Two boats collided on Lake Washington Saturday evening, injuring at least five women and prompting a search for one of the boats that fled the scene after the crash, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard around 9:45...
KOMO News
Snohomish County law enforcement agencies form joint unit to focus on violent crime
EVERETT, Wash. — Responding to a sharp increase in violent crime in Snohomish County, multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces to create a specialized unit that will target violent offenders in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit resulted from a...
KOMO News
Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood hosts celebration amid hope for safety improvements
SEATTLE — Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Saturday hosted a day of fun, food and events. Those in the area were happy to celebrate the community at the 11th annual Celebrate Little Saigon block party on South King Street, but they hope the city can continue work to address crime and safety issues that have occurred there.
KOMO News
Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
KOMO News
BBB offers advice to avoid airline scams when booking that late-summer trip
SEATTLE, Wash. — There are only a few weeks left of the summer travel season, and you might be looking to book one last getaway – especially before the start of school. But the search to find a great deal on a flight might come at a steep cost.
KOMO News
What was that streaking light in the sky above Seattle Friday night?
SEATTLE — If you were in Settle and looked up to the skies Friday night, you might have caught a fast-moving light that streaked across the heavens. Many people guessed that it was a falling star or a meteor but experts said it was the Starlink satellite, which is operated by SpaceX and provides providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries around the world.
KOMO News
As COVID eases, Seattle set for busy weekend with several high profile events on tap
SEATTLE — Thousands of people are expected to descend this weekend on Seattle, which is set to host NFL and WNBA games at Lumen Field and Climate Pledge Arena along with a throng of fans slated to attend the Emerald City Comic Con at the Washington State Convention Center.
