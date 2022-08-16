Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversaryThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WRAL
Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood
Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood. A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham near South Roxboro Street on Wednesday afternoon. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene. Reporter:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
The Wake County DA said Alder Alfonso Marin is the other person who will be charged in the case. He is being held on a federal detainer.
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week.
Tense scene in Durham, where dozens of police are gathered after a fatal shooting
Durham, N.C. — A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street after a flurry of bullets flew on Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were parked single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Report: Violent crime down in Durham this year
Durham's Police Chief provided updates about progress in the fight against crime and gun violence. While violent crime and property crime are both down over the last year -- there's been an increase in the number of people shot, due to shootings with multiple victims.
WRAL
Two men questioned in death of Wake deputy
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sources tell WRAL News two men brought in for questioning Tuesday in Burke County are connected to the case. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
2 teens, 12-year-old boy remain hospitalized after Raleigh club shooting
Raleigh mayor, police chief speak after night club shooting injures 6 children. Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since a shooting at a nightclub last Friday left six children injured. “No one in Raleigh should be okay with what happened Friday...
‘Future arrests expected’, suspect truck found in deputy Ned Byrd murder case, sheriff’s office says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held a news briefing to update the public on the case involving the murder of K9 deputy Ned Byrd. The 12 p.m. briefing came hours after the arrest of a 29-year old Apex man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo who has been charged with the deputy’s murder. “It gives […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two arrested after standoff near Garner High School
Garner, N.C. — A large police presence, officers heavily armed with weapons drawn, were massed Wednesday afternoon outside a Garner apartment complex just across from Garner High School. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Legacy Apartments, where two people could be seen putting their hands up before they...
Officers with tactical gear and rifles outside complex near Garner High School
Garner, N.C. — A large police presence, officers heavily armed with weapons drawn, were massed Wednesday afternoon outside a Garner apartment complex just across from Garner High School. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Legacy Apartments, where two people could be seen putting their hands up before they...
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
Dozens of police block road in Durham neighborhood after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Durham, N.C. — A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street after a flurry of bullets flew on Wednesday afternoon. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were parked single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday
The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
Raleigh group calls for end to the death penalty
According to the Department of Public Safety, there are 135 people on death row in North Carolina with the most recent sentencing was in April.
Comments / 1