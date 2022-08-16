ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood

Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood. A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham near South Roxboro Street on Wednesday afternoon. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene. Reporter:...
Report: Violent crime down in Durham this year

Durham's Police Chief provided updates about progress in the fight against crime and gun violence. While violent crime and property crime are both down over the last year -- there's been an increase in the number of people shot, due to shootings with multiple victims.
Two men questioned in death of Wake deputy

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sources tell WRAL News two men brought in for questioning Tuesday in Burke County are connected to the case. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
Two arrested after standoff near Garner High School

Garner, N.C. — A large police presence, officers heavily armed with weapons drawn, were massed Wednesday afternoon outside a Garner apartment complex just across from Garner High School. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Legacy Apartments, where two people could be seen putting their hands up before they...
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday

The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.     The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]

