Let me start by saying that I am not a nurse, but I do work at the hospital here in Centralia, and I would like to pay a tribute to the nurses that work in our emergency room. They are often required to work for days on end without breaks or lunches and almost always without a full complement of staff. There are only 22 rooms in this ER, yet typically there are 40 to 60 patients here waiting to be seen.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO