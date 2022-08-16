Read full article on original website
Obesity Rates Rise in 33 Washington Counties, Study Finds — But Not in Lewis County
A recent study found that people in 33 out of the 39 Washington counties have become more overweight over the last 10 years, according to BarBend, an online strength training resource and fitness news outlet. BarBend studied obesity levels throughout Washington state and data from County Health Ratings to see...
KXL
Elderly Man First Human To Acquire Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The first human acquired case of a tick-borne disease has been found in Washington state. A Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease from anaplasmosis. He was working in brush in Mason County where he was likely bitten by the tick. The...
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — People are forced to give up their pets – that’s the latest impact of rising rents and increases in costs of living. And it’s more than shelters can handle. The Humane Society says there’s no more room, especially in Pierce County.
Pierce County animal shelters at capacity, ask community to adopt
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Courtney Bodett said his wife went to Graham to check in on a family home last night, but then things took an expected turn when a kitten popped up. “When she approached it, it was friendly,” Bodett said. “Then all of the other cats came out of the bushes at her, and the next thing I knew I was getting a phone call from her, saying, ‘we got nine cats.”
Chronicle
Tyler Rental ‘Saved the Day’ by Donating Water Truck for Southwest Washington Fair
On Monday, less than 24 hours before the start of the Southwest Washington Fair, volunteers in the horse arena found themselves in a predicament. “4H horse department is in a bind,” Wade Samuelson wrote on Facebook. “Our water truck died and we need a single-axle water truck immediately for use through Sunday for watering the arena.”
Grays Harbor County man resentenced for 1995 killing of family
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and brother when he was 16 in 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County court Thursday after a lengthy plea for his release. Bassett has been in and out of a Grays Harbor County courtroom...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Centralia ER Nurses Perform Superhuman Work on a Daily Basis
Let me start by saying that I am not a nurse, but I do work at the hospital here in Centralia, and I would like to pay a tribute to the nurses that work in our emergency room. They are often required to work for days on end without breaks or lunches and almost always without a full complement of staff. There are only 22 rooms in this ER, yet typically there are 40 to 60 patients here waiting to be seen.
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
Chronicle
News Dump Ep. 110: I Can Feel It Calling in the Fair Tonight
On the 110th episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl, Eric Schwartz, Franklin Taylor and Isabel Vander Stoep discuss everything happening at THE FAIR — from Little Miss Friendly to concerts to the carnival to a big ol’ steer — and spend way too much time discussing a committee to discuss how grants on homeless projects are spent. Other topics: Morton Loggers Jubilee, Toledo + Winlock police, Chehalis’ catalytic converter kingpin and more.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Make Lewis County a Safer Place to Live
We have robberies and assaults being carried out against us taxpayers and judges who consistently lower bail. Lewis County needs more maximum sentences to make criminals fear committing crimes here. For example, catalytic converter thieves need to be given consecutive sentences for every converter in their possession. Or consider the...
Cheaper Adoption Fees At Tacoma Humane Society For A Limited Time
The animal shelter is lowering fees to make space.
State trooper gives runaway goats a ride home in Grays Harbor
GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — A trio of goats that was found wandering alongside a roadway in Grays Harbor County got a ride home from the Washington State Patrol on Tuesday morning. The goats were spotted roaming along Highway 12 near the weigh station in Brady, according to a tweet...
Chronicle
Thurston County Reports 419 New COVID-19 Cases
Thurston County reported 419 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths during the period of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14. There were 499 cases reported and two deaths between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7. Out of the 56,114 total county cases reported by Aug. 17, patients who have recovered or...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: 26 drug busts in 21 days merely spotlight the tip of King County’s fentanyl problem
The King County crackdown on drug dealers will not solve the fentanyl problem, nor will pulling out the Nancy Regan hand puppet. KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill agree that the public health crisis needs to be addressed at the root of the problem. They say the solution needs to start well before drug dealers come into the picture, and that will be neither easy nor simple.
Chronicle
Centralia Girl Scout Troop Unleashes Flamingos on Lawns as a Fundraiser
Girl Scouts flocked around Centralia on Monday night, unleashing a flamboyance — the term for a group of flamingos — upon the city. In the waning daylight, the six girls in Centralia’s Girl Scout Troop 41050 placed approximately 72 flamingos throughout Centralia. “We’re flamingo ninjas,” said Susannah...
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Harbor Days Festival: Full Speed Ahead
Only at Olympia Harbor Days can Puget Sound vintage tugboats be found for a climb aboard show and races. The free South Sound Maritime Heritage Association family-friendly festival along the boardwalk is September 2 – 4, 2022. Plans for the full return of this year’s 49th edition are complete after two years of “Lite” events offered during pandemic closures. Schedules, offerings, and music lineups can be found at HarborDays.com. Hours are Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Cites 170 HOV Violators Within 2.5 Hours
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators during a 2 1/2 hour emphasis patrol on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. HOV violations are the most reported complaints among drivers in King County, he said. "It's been a common complaint since HOV lanes were born and we...
q13fox.com
Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
