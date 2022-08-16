ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Pierce County animal shelters at capacity, ask community to adopt

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Courtney Bodett said his wife went to Graham to check in on a family home last night, but then things took an expected turn when a kitten popped up. “When she approached it, it was friendly,” Bodett said. “Then all of the other cats came out of the bushes at her, and the next thing I knew I was getting a phone call from her, saying, ‘we got nine cats.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yelm, WA
Thurston County, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Centralia ER Nurses Perform Superhuman Work on a Daily Basis

Let me start by saying that I am not a nurse, but I do work at the hospital here in Centralia, and I would like to pay a tribute to the nurses that work in our emergency room. They are often required to work for days on end without breaks or lunches and almost always without a full complement of staff. There are only 22 rooms in this ER, yet typically there are 40 to 60 patients here waiting to be seen.
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Skate Park#Skateboards#Poisoning#Thrasher Magazine#Xanax
Chronicle

News Dump Ep. 110: I Can Feel It Calling in the Fair Tonight

On the 110th episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl, Eric Schwartz, Franklin Taylor and Isabel Vander Stoep discuss everything happening at THE FAIR — from Little Miss Friendly to concerts to the carnival to a big ol’ steer — and spend way too much time discussing a committee to discuss how grants on homeless projects are spent. Other topics: Morton Loggers Jubilee, Toledo + Winlock police, Chehalis’ catalytic converter kingpin and more.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Make Lewis County a Safer Place to Live

We have robberies and assaults being carried out against us taxpayers and judges who consistently lower bail. Lewis County needs more maximum sentences to make criminals fear committing crimes here. For example, catalytic converter thieves need to be given consecutive sentences for every converter in their possession. Or consider the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Thurston County Reports 419 New COVID-19 Cases

Thurston County reported 419 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths during the period of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14. There were 499 cases reported and two deaths between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7. Out of the 56,114 total county cases reported by Aug. 17, patients who have recovered or...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gee: 26 drug busts in 21 days merely spotlight the tip of King County’s fentanyl problem

The King County crackdown on drug dealers will not solve the fentanyl problem, nor will pulling out the Nancy Regan hand puppet. KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill agree that the public health crisis needs to be addressed at the root of the problem. They say the solution needs to start well before drug dealers come into the picture, and that will be neither easy nor simple.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Girl Scout Troop Unleashes Flamingos on Lawns as a Fundraiser

Girl Scouts flocked around Centralia on Monday night, unleashing a flamboyance — the term for a group of flamingos — upon the city. In the waning daylight, the six girls in Centralia’s Girl Scout Troop 41050 placed approximately 72 flamingos throughout Centralia. “We’re flamingo ninjas,” said Susannah...
CENTRALIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Olympia Harbor Days Festival: Full Speed Ahead

Only at Olympia Harbor Days can Puget Sound vintage tugboats be found for a climb aboard show and races. The free South Sound Maritime Heritage Association family-friendly festival along the boardwalk is September 2 – 4, 2022. Plans for the full return of this year’s 49th edition are complete after two years of “Lite” events offered during pandemic closures. Schedules, offerings, and music lineups can be found at HarborDays.com. Hours are Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Patrol Cites 170 HOV Violators Within 2.5 Hours

Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators during a 2 1/2 hour emphasis patrol on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. HOV violations are the most reported complaints among drivers in King County, he said. "It's been a common complaint since HOV lanes were born and we...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
LAKEWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy