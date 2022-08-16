Love biking? Love donuts? Look no further. Come to downtown Troy for the Tour de Donut, The Sweetest Ride in Ohio!. The Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle event where your ability to eat donuts is just as important as your ability to ride. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit stops along the way to eat donuts. For each donut the rider eats (and keeps down) during the ride, 5 Minutes are taken off their final time.

