tippnews.com
The Sweetest Ride in Ohio
Love biking? Love donuts? Look no further. Come to downtown Troy for the Tour de Donut, The Sweetest Ride in Ohio!. The Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle event where your ability to eat donuts is just as important as your ability to ride. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit stops along the way to eat donuts. For each donut the rider eats (and keeps down) during the ride, 5 Minutes are taken off their final time.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
miamivalleytoday.com
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
miamivalleytoday.com
MVVM plans barn sale
TROY- The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) will host a barn sale from Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, featuring antiques and furniture from the museum and a garage sale with booth spaces for outside vendors. “This is our first barn sale,” MVVM board president Ted Jones said. “We...
miamivalleytoday.com
The Blloom are back!
Victoria, Isabella, and Sophia, Bloom entertain as part of Grand Illusions by the Blooms, during a performance at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday. The Bloom family will be appearing every day for at least two performances.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces fall classes
TROY—The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced that new fall classes will begin Sept. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several...
Time for a road trip to Yellow Springs
Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway. Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay. Where to stay1. Jailhouse SuitesJailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities. Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFiRate: $135+ per nightAddress: 111 N. Winter St.2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College. Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unitRate: $264 per...
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
Federal free lunch program ends; districts, organizations prepare for increased need
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the USDA free school lunch program has ended, there are concerns about the cost of food as students return to the classroom. Organizations in the Miami Valley are gearing up to provide more meals to kids. For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, students will have […]
Eaton Register Herald
American Idol finalist plays PCHS
EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
miamivalleytoday.com
Drive for a cause event to benefit Special Olympics
TROY — The public is invited to participate in Chevrolet of Troy’s upcoming “Drive For A Cause” event. For every test drive on Friday, Aug. 19, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Chevrolet of Troy will donate $25 to the Miami County Special Olympics. Funds raised during the event will go toward new uniforms, equipment and tournament registration fees for local Special Olympics athletes.
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closures for mayor’s concert
TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concert, with a performance by the Oakwood Brass, will be held at Prouty Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. The Public Square will be closed to traffic from approximately 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to accommodate the concert. The Square will be closed to parking after noon in the Northwest Quadrant, and closed to parking entirely after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
