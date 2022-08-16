Read full article on original website
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods at this New Jersey park
If you travel to Monmouth County, New Jersey, you'll find a little magic hidden in the woods.
Grown up camp is coming to Bordentown, NJ
Do you miss the carefree summers of yesteryear when you went to summer camp and just had fun all day? Well, you don’t have to be nostalgic: you can take part in a grown-up camp that combines all the fun of youth camp and adds beer. It’s presented by...
Atlantic County’s Green Tree Golf Course Facing Big Challenges
While the summer weather has been fantastic for beachgoers, it's been kind of a nightmare for golf course operators. The overall lack of rain has turned fairways from green to brown in many cases - and the impact for some courses has been more severe than others. Earlier this month...
seaislenews.com
Treasures Found in Sea Isle Surf With Beachcombing Tour
Whelks, scallop shells, starfish and even a seahorse were just some of the exciting marine life children marveled over during Sea Isle City’s beachcombing excursion at 29th Street beach Tuesday. Each week, throughout the summer, the city’s Environmental Commission hosts these free events, one at 29th Street on Tuesdays...
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
New Bear Sighting in Lawrence Township, NJ – Details Here
A new black bear sighting has just been reported in Lawrence Township, NJ and residents are being instructed to bring all of their children and pets indoors. An alert was just sent to Lawrence Township Residents regarding the bear sighting and making sure that everyone is on high alert for the black bear roaming around. This isn't the first time a bear sighting has been reported this year.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More
Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
fox29.com
Crews put out huge blaze at NJ motorsport shop with nearly 100 motorcycles, ATVs inside
VINCENTOWN, N.J. - A huge 3-alarm fire is now under control after flames engulfed a building in Burlington County Monday morning. SKYFOX flew over the Mt. Holly Motorsports on Route 206 in Vincentown, New Jersey, as fire crews responded to put out the blaze. Smoke and flames rose high above the building, which reportedly housed nearly 100 motorcycles and ATVs.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
thesunpapers.com
County distributes farmers market vouchers
Farmers market vouchers were distributed at the Burlington County Amphitheater for income-eligible senior citizens earlier this month, courtesy of the county’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher program. Pop-up farm stands and vendors were on site at the Aug. 5 event and Amy Barra, director of the Burlington County Office...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
A cup of coffee costs more than this house for sale in woodsy NJ
Believe it or not, there is a home for sale in New Jersey that costs less than a small cup of regular coffee at Dunkin’. According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, there is a house in Hunterdon County that is being sold for $1. Yes, a single dollar!
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
