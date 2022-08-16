MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.

