WPMI
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
WPMI
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
WPMI
Fairhope leaders discuss how much to spend on leaky municipal complex roof
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope city leaders are debating how much money should be spent on the leaky Fairhope Municipal Complex roof. At a work session this month, Public Works Director Richard Johnson said leaks are an issue that need to be addressed. "There's got to at least be...
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
Black and white churches work to bridge racial divide in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday. Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The […]
WPMI
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
Bay Minette police officer involved in deadly shooting Saturday morning
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue […]
4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million
A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
WPMI
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
WPMI
One dead in Bay Minette following officer involved shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, an investigation is underway regarding an officer involved shooting in Bay Minette. On Saturday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., an officer with the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville Community.
myfoxzone.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
BCSO SWAT ends Robertsdale 4 day standoff with arrest
It took the Baldwin County Sheriff's SWAT team hours of negotiations and a battering ram to get a Robertsdale man in custody that had barricaded himself inside a home with a gun and two young children.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
Alabama woman writes a letter to a judge asking for a release from jail
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home. Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she […]
WPMI
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a […]
WPMI
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
