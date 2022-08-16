ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
MSNBC

Hayes: Trump's 'openly inciting' rhetoric against DOJ is dangerously familiar

“They are threatening law enforcement and the DOJ, claiming that the country will erupt into violence if they don't do what Trump wants,” says Chris Hayes on the response to the Mar-a-Lago probe. “The last time Trump's rhetoric was this openly inciting...a mob stormed the Capitol and people ended up dead.”Aug. 20, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump escalates rhetoric against law enforcement

Despite calling to “lower the temperature,” former President Trump intensified attacks on law enforcement after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home. Meantime, a judge rejects Sen. Lindsey Graham’s effort to delay testifying before a Georgia grand jury in a Trump election probe. Plus, there’s a chance former Vice President Pence could talk with the Jan. 6th committee.Aug. 20, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Violence#Fbi#Rhetoric
The Week

5 cartoons about Trump's rage over the Mar-a-Lago raid

Phil Hands | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Steve Benson | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Bruce Plante | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
POTUS
MSNBC

NGO Raids Highlight Injustices Palestinians Face Under Occupation

Israel‘s raids on Palestinian rights organizations this week shows how the occupation of Palestinian territories is about more than just bombings, violence, and death. It even makes documenting the everyday injustices Palestinians face a challenge. Arab Center Washington Fellow Yousef Munayyer joins Ayman to discuss.Aug. 20, 2022.
ADVOCACY
MSNBC

Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.

American Democracy has been on a steady decline. For years, we’ve been trying to make sense of it. How can one party seem to be so opposed to the single principle on which this nation was built. Here’s one school of thought: maybe it’s not that the far-right wants to tear democracy down. Maybe, they never believed in its existence in the first place. For decades, there’s been a misguided philosophy that America is not a democracy, but rather, a Republic. Here’s why that argument is disingenuous.Aug. 20, 2022.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador

Click To Get The Truth About California's Solar Options. Get Real Deal ED Meds up to 90% Cheaper In San Jose. Build Your Real Estate Portfolio With This Hands-On Master's Degree. Forge of Empires - Free Online Game /. SPONSORED. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

Climate change denial's racist roots

Archival Recording: Tonight, Katrina's wrath, a minute-by-minute look at where this storm hit the hardest. The Mississippi coastline takes the brunt of Katrina's initial blast. Tens of thousands -- Trymaine Lee: This month marks 17 years since Hurricane Katrina struck a blow to one of the blackest cities in America.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MSNBC

Which investigation poses the biggest threat to Trump?

Liz Cheney went up against the Big Lie, and the Big Lie won. Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer joins Katie Phang to discuss Cheney’s loss to Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in Wyoming, and what it means for the Republican party moving forward. » Subscribe to MSNBC: http://on.msnbc.com/SubscribeTomsnbc About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming -- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Connect with MSNBC Online Visit msnbc.com: http://on.msnbc.com/Readmsnbc Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube Find MSNBC on Facebook: http://on.msnbc.com/Likemsnbc Follow MSNBC on Twitter: http://on.msnbc.com/Followmsnbc Follow MSNBC on Instagram: http://on.msnbc.com/InstamsnbcAug. 18, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

GOP points to ‘unprecedented’ developments that've happened before

In the wake of the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last week, some of Donald Trump’s allies have argued that such a development was outrageous, not just because they assume that the former president is innocent, but also because no former president has ever had to face a criminal investigation after leaving office.
POTUS
MSNBC

S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

State lawmakers are continuing to debate over what constitutes as an exception to abortion restrictions in South Carolina. State Representative Spencer Wetmore says Republicans in her state simply can’t agree, but she tips her hat to her colleague and friend, Rep. Neal Collins who is one of the Republicans “starting to understand” the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare – for women and doctors. “It just takes one zealous prosecutor to bring charges…we’re crazy if we don't think that is gonna have a chilling effect on our doctors providing care.”Aug. 20, 2022.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy