Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Trump in 'Really Dangerous Territory,' Maybe Committed 'Treason': Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said Trump's "declassified" argument is "not a defense," and that "it doesn't matter."
Hayes: Trump's 'openly inciting' rhetoric against DOJ is dangerously familiar
“They are threatening law enforcement and the DOJ, claiming that the country will erupt into violence if they don't do what Trump wants,” says Chris Hayes on the response to the Mar-a-Lago probe. “The last time Trump's rhetoric was this openly inciting...a mob stormed the Capitol and people ended up dead.”Aug. 20, 2022.
Trump escalates rhetoric against law enforcement
Despite calling to “lower the temperature,” former President Trump intensified attacks on law enforcement after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home. Meantime, a judge rejects Sen. Lindsey Graham’s effort to delay testifying before a Georgia grand jury in a Trump election probe. Plus, there’s a chance former Vice President Pence could talk with the Jan. 6th committee.Aug. 20, 2022.
5 cartoons about Trump's rage over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Phil Hands | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Steve Benson | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Bruce Plante | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
NGO Raids Highlight Injustices Palestinians Face Under Occupation
Israel‘s raids on Palestinian rights organizations this week shows how the occupation of Palestinian territories is about more than just bombings, violence, and death. It even makes documenting the everyday injustices Palestinians face a challenge. Arab Center Washington Fellow Yousef Munayyer joins Ayman to discuss.Aug. 20, 2022.
Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.
American Democracy has been on a steady decline. For years, we’ve been trying to make sense of it. How can one party seem to be so opposed to the single principle on which this nation was built. Here’s one school of thought: maybe it’s not that the far-right wants to tear democracy down. Maybe, they never believed in its existence in the first place. For decades, there’s been a misguided philosophy that America is not a democracy, but rather, a Republic. Here’s why that argument is disingenuous.Aug. 20, 2022.
'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago
Cori Coffin spoke with former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok about the connection between former President Trump's response to the Mar-a-Lago search and growing threats to law enforcement.Aug. 20, 2022.
We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador
We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador
Climate change denial's racist roots
Archival Recording: Tonight, Katrina's wrath, a minute-by-minute look at where this storm hit the hardest. The Mississippi coastline takes the brunt of Katrina's initial blast. Tens of thousands -- Trymaine Lee: This month marks 17 years since Hurricane Katrina struck a blow to one of the blackest cities in America.
Which investigation poses the biggest threat to Trump?
Liz Cheney went up against the Big Lie, and the Big Lie won. Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer joins Katie Phang to discuss Cheney’s loss to Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in Wyoming, and what it means for the Republican party moving forward. » Subscribe to MSNBC: http://on.msnbc.com/SubscribeTomsnbc About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming -- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Connect with MSNBC Online Visit msnbc.com: http://on.msnbc.com/Readmsnbc Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube Find MSNBC on Facebook: http://on.msnbc.com/Likemsnbc Follow MSNBC on Twitter: http://on.msnbc.com/Followmsnbc Follow MSNBC on Instagram: http://on.msnbc.com/InstamsnbcAug. 18, 2022.
Claire McCaskill: I think Trump enjoys the idea of claiming he wants affidavit open
A federal judge on Thursday said he is inclined to unseal at least some of the probable cause affidavit used to secure a search of Mar-a-Lago. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 19, 2022.
Trump takes back seat to DeSantis in new GOP focus group
Sarah Longwell of the Republican Accountability Project discusses the results of a new Florida focus group, where the majority supported Gov. Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup against Trump.Aug. 18, 2022.
More voters prefer Democratic midterm candidates, polling shows
More voters prefer Democratic midterm candidates than Republican candidates and President Biden's approval numbers are slightly up since June, new Politico/Morning Consult polling shows.Aug. 18, 2022.
GOP points to ‘unprecedented’ developments that've happened before
In the wake of the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last week, some of Donald Trump’s allies have argued that such a development was outrageous, not just because they assume that the former president is innocent, but also because no former president has ever had to face a criminal investigation after leaving office.
S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’
State lawmakers are continuing to debate over what constitutes as an exception to abortion restrictions in South Carolina. State Representative Spencer Wetmore says Republicans in her state simply can’t agree, but she tips her hat to her colleague and friend, Rep. Neal Collins who is one of the Republicans “starting to understand” the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare – for women and doctors. “It just takes one zealous prosecutor to bring charges…we’re crazy if we don't think that is gonna have a chilling effect on our doctors providing care.”Aug. 20, 2022.
