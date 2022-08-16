Read full article on original website
Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch to open Orlando outpost next week
The Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch is opening its first Orlando location next week. The pork-heavy resto will open on the doorstep of the University of Central Florida at 12103 Collegiate Way. The restaurant is banking on that student clientele as they have a 200-seat capacity at this vulgar First Watch cousin.
‘Next generation’ Dunkin’ location opening in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new “next generation” Dunkin’ location is opening in Orlando on Friday. The restaurant, which is located at 4115 E. Colonial Drive, features a front-facing bakery case and a specialty taps system for cold beverages, including nitro-infused cold brew. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Orlando in 2022
You have come to the right place if you’re craving Sushi in Orlando. As unbelievable as it may sound, South Florida is home to the best Japanese restaurants and world-rated chefs. And if you want to wash it down with drinks, they have your back. This article aims to narrow your search for the best sushi in town. We’ll provide specific addresses and give a sneak peek of what to expect the next time you’re in Orlando for lunch or dinner. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Orlando in 2022.
Scream n' Stream gets new location for 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scream n’ Stream, the drive-thru Halloween haunt, will return in a new location this fall. The drive-thru Halloween attraction will take place at The Florida Mall. It will run select nights from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The event, now in its third year, will...
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
Milk District to celebrate the fact that it is the center of Orlando’s sandwich scene
The Milk District is putting everyone on notice that it is declaring itself the center of Orlando’s sandwich scene with its inaugural Sandwich Week later this month. The Milk District Sandwich Week is scheduled to run from August 20-28 and will highlight signature sandwiches from 14 local restaurants in the district. The week will be marked with special events and a pop-up shop featuring sandwich-inspired fashion and accessories by Deli Fresh Threads (Instagram | Website), daily $50 Instagram giveaways, stand-up comedy, and a screening of the 1997 comedy, Good Burger.
New smash burger concept replacing downtown Jimmy Hula’s
The ownership team behind Bullitt Bar and McQueens Social Lounge, have just announced the purchase of adjacent watering holes, The Basement, The Attic, and The Treehouse in downtown Orlando, and part of that purchase included a Jimmy Hula’s franchise at 68 E. Pine Street [GMap]. Papi Smash Burger (Instagram),...
Eatonville honors, celebrates 135 years with Founders Day Festival
EATONVILLE, Fla. – Eatonville is celebrating 135 years with its Founders Day Festival this weekend. The town of Eatonville was incorporated in 1887 and the two-day festival “pays homage to the Town of Eatonville and its impact nationally on the Chitlin’ Circuit performers who performed during segregation and Jim Crow time periods,” organizers said.
LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
What The Honk: A mess waiting to happen
ORLANDO, Fla. – Honks are becoming such a thing that you guys even tell me about them when you see me in person. I feel we may need to start some What The Honk merch!. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Local leaders unveil bronze Mary McLeod Bethune statue in Daytona Beach park
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A bronze statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled at a Daytona Beach park Thursday morning, about a month after her marble sculpture found a home at the U.S. Capitol. Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick L. Henry said his community bore an eternal gratitude for...
UCF to sell alcohol throughout football stadium for 1st time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FBC Mortgage Stadium, home of the University of Central Florida Knights football team and formerly known as “The Bounce House,” will now serve alcohol stadium-wide. UCF published its new football alcohol policy online Tuesday, following up on Wednesday with a list of “What’s...
The Hope Church Hosts Tribute Concert to Celebrate Grammy Singer/Songwriter Anita Baker to Benefit a Healthy Community
On September 3, The Hope Church will host “Giving You the Best that I Got,” a tribute concert to celebrate Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Anita Baker. The family-friendly show features Orlando’s own psalmist, Charlyce Simmons and her band performing classics such as Giving You the Best That I Got, Angel, Rapture and Sweet Love. Charlyce is one of Orlando’s most talented and beloved performers who has captivated audiences locally and nationally with her melodious voice and testimony.
Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's family celebrates late teen's 15th birthday, to file bill in his name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, came together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate his life on what would have been his 15th birthday. Yarnell Sampson, along with Attorney Ben Crump, sang happy birthday and released balloons in the sky, while chanting, "take it down," before gathering to say a prayer.
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
Orlando airport leader wants on-site K-12 school as part of 10-year plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport leadership set big goals for its 10-year discussion — including the possibility of an on-site K-12 school. The Greater Orlando...
