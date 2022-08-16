ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Nebraska Residential Fire

Spokane, Washington
 2 days ago
Tour Commander, 509.625.7100

Just after 11 AM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the Spokane Fire Department with assistance from Fire District 9 responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 300 block of East Nebraska. First-arriving companies found a single story residence with significant fire showing from the rear of the home. Crews made an interior attack in conjunction with coordinated ventilation operations to quickly stop the forward progress of the fire. A thorough interior search of the structure was conducted for victims, thankfully everyone had safely evacuated. The fire caused extensive damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway. One firefighter fell partially through the roof while cutting ventilation holes but was quickly secured by fellow firefighters, sustaining no injuries. One civilian occupant sustained a heat exposure injury and was treated by AMR but not transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to any SFD personnel.

Probable Cause: ?Under investigation

Educational Message: Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors, and should be placed well away from the home or deck railings. Grills should always be attended when in use. Regularly clean your grill and grease trays. Always make sure the lid to your grill is open before lighting it and keep fire starting items, such as BBQ lighters and charcoal starter fluid, out of the reach of children. Children and pets should be kept at least 3 feet away from grills.

