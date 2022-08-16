ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

montanasports.com

No. 9 Viterbo University rallies past No. 13 Montana Tech in four sets

BUTTE — The No. 9 Viterbo V-Hawks overcame an early deficit and posted a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Montana Tech on Thursday at the HPER Complex on the first day of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge. Viterbo earned a four-set (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21) win over the Orediggers...
