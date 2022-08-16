Read full article on original website
No. 9 Viterbo University rallies past No. 13 Montana Tech in four sets
BUTTE — The No. 9 Viterbo V-Hawks overcame an early deficit and posted a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Montana Tech on Thursday at the HPER Complex on the first day of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge. Viterbo earned a four-set (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21) win over the Orediggers...
Josh Huestis creates opportunity for Montana's high school basketball players
HELENA — Former professional power forward and Great Falls CMR great Josh Huestis is ready to take on a new chapter of life with his non-profit, The Josh Huestis Foundation and Montana Elite Invitational which will be held at Carroll College’s PE Center on May 28 and 29 in 2023.
