15 Notre Dame Commits Earn A Spot In The Latest Rivals250 Rankings

Notre Dame had 15 commits earn a spot in the latest Rivals250, including six in the Top 100

Rivals released yet another updated rankings and Notre Dame players saw plenty of movement, but the big storyline is that 15 of Notre Dame's 23 commits found themselves inside the Rivals250 rankings.

Defensive end Keon Keeley is the highest ranked Irish commit, checking in at the No. 18 overall player in the country. Another defensive lineman - Ohio end Brenan Vernon - checked in next, with Vernon ranking as the No. 25 overall player in the country.

Indiana linebacker Drayk Bowen checked in at No. 41 in the rankings, and the fourth Irish commit to crack the top 50 rankings is Texas safety Peyton Bowen , who rise all the way up to No. 46 in the latest rankings installment. That was a 47-spot jump for Bowen. 247Sports is now the only rankings service that doesn't include Bowen in the Top 50.

St. Louis cornerback Christian Gray is another Top 100 recruit, coming in as the No. 55 player in the land.

The highest ranked Notre Dame offensive commit is Texas star Jaden Greathouse , who checks in as the No. 73 overall player in the country. Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is the next offensive recruit, checking in as the No. 105 overall player, which is up 17 spots from the last rankings update. California wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. is the third straight offensive player in the rankings, coming in at No. 112 overall in the rankings.

Texas cornerback Micah Bell ranks No. 119 overall in the latest update

Another Texas native, wide receiver Braylon James , jumped way up in the rankings, coming in at No. 136 overall in the latest update. How Rivals has handled James has been strange to say the least. He ranked No. 67 in February, fell to No. 77 in the May update, fell to No. 205 in the June update and then rose back up to No. 136 in the latest rankings.

James has played a grand total of zero football games during that stretch of wild rankings fluctuations.

Notre Dame's biggest riser was its latest offensive commit, with Kansas athlete Dylan Edwards coming in at No. 150 overall. Edwards was a three-star recruit the last time Rivals updated rankings in June.

Edwards won the sprint contest at the latest Future50 in Florida, which took place this summer. He ran a 4.38, which seems to have impressed the rankings analysts more than his 4,436 rushing yards and 63 rushing touchdowns the last two seasons.

Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry dropped 116 spots since committing to Notre Dame, and he now checks at No. 196 overall. This is way, way too low for Ausberry, who ranks No. 40 overall on the Irish Breakdown Top 100, No. 38 by ESPN and No. 60 by SI99.

Offensive lineman Sam Pendleton is next in the rankings at No. 227 and defensive end Boubacar Traore is right behind him at No. 228. Tight end Cooper Flanagan finishes things up as the No. 250 overall player in the country.

Notre Dame running back commit Jayden Limar and linebacker Preston Zinter both dropped out of the Rivals250.

Notre Dame is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the 2023 rankings.

