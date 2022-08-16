Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ election police unit announces voter fraud cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security,...
AGs: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit — filed...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
How the drought is tied to bigger electricity bills
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A statewide Flex Alert is in effect from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., urging residents to conserve energy and avoid using major appliances. Flex Alerts are issued to stabilize the power grid as our high temperatures push up the demand for energy. However, if you noticed your electric bill is a lot higher than normal, you may be surprised to find that it’s not because of energy usage. Officials say it’s actually tied to the drought.
Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the project aims to transform Puerto...
How to help the American Red Cross of Central California
The American Red Cross of Central California is coming down from a very busy time responding to victims of the recent fires near Yosemite in addition to everything they do for the community every day. Taylor Poisall joined the show with information on how you can volunteer for the American...
