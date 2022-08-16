ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

KMOV

Riverview Gardens School District faces 180 job vacancies, aims to close gap through increased pay

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The Riverview Gardens School District is looking to fill 180 job vacancies, including 90 teacher positions. “Go back a month or so and that number was even higher, says District Spokesman Ishmael Sistrunk. “We have had a difficult time filling all of our positions. Right now, we have about 90 certified teacher vacancies and around the same number uncertified vacancies for support staff.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Back-to-School: East St. Louis schools on new AAPI curriculum, clear backpacks and dropping uniforms

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — To start the year, students in East St. Louis School District returned to in-person learning Thursday morning. East St. Louis schools will adjust their COVID-19 strategy if cases spike. As of now, remote learning is only pre-approved for students who aren't eligible for a vaccine, who have been quarantined or students who have family with underlying health conditions.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Mo. American Water assists Little Bit Foundation with cleaning after flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Little Bit Foundation got a helping hand from the Missouri American Water in cleaning up from the flood. In July, several feet of floodwater ruined the back-to-school supplies collected for the 14,000 St. Louis area children the organization serves. Thousands of shoes, books, coats, gloves, and water bottles had to be thrown out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River

EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
GLEN CARBON, IL
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Charles pub patrons split $100,000 jackpot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A couple of par patrons will be sharing a Show Me Cash jackpot. They won $100,000 from a ticket purchased at Lindenwood Pub on Kingshighway in St. Charles. It matched all five numbers drawn for the August 3rd drawing. The jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until there’s […]
SAINT CHARLES, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
AFFTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Two Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Local nonprofit fighting human trafficking gets boost from city’s ARPA funds

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - The effort to fight human trafficking in St. Charles County got a boost Thursday. It comes as five missing kids from the St. Louis area were found and returned home safe earlier this month as part of a nationwide sting operation. Now, one local organization that educates and provides resources on human trafficking is getting some financial help.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Fight among brothers leads to gunfire in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A fight between brothers Sunday in the Spanish Lake neighborhood of north St. Louis County led to gunfire. A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A court document said a shooting was reported at a home in Spanish Lake. […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
KENNETT, MO

