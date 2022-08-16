Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Riverview Gardens School District faces 180 job vacancies, aims to close gap through increased pay
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The Riverview Gardens School District is looking to fill 180 job vacancies, including 90 teacher positions. “Go back a month or so and that number was even higher, says District Spokesman Ishmael Sistrunk. “We have had a difficult time filling all of our positions. Right now, we have about 90 certified teacher vacancies and around the same number uncertified vacancies for support staff.”
East St. Louis residents demand broken pump station be fixed
Help may be on the way to East St. Louis as emergency management workers assess flood damage. Residents are relieved, in part, as they continue to fear the root cause is still being ignored.
Back-to-School: East St. Louis schools on new AAPI curriculum, clear backpacks and dropping uniforms
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — To start the year, students in East St. Louis School District returned to in-person learning Thursday morning. East St. Louis schools will adjust their COVID-19 strategy if cases spike. As of now, remote learning is only pre-approved for students who aren't eligible for a vaccine, who have been quarantined or students who have family with underlying health conditions.
KMOV
Mo. American Water assists Little Bit Foundation with cleaning after flood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Little Bit Foundation got a helping hand from the Missouri American Water in cleaning up from the flood. In July, several feet of floodwater ruined the back-to-school supplies collected for the 14,000 St. Louis area children the organization serves. Thousands of shoes, books, coats, gloves, and water bottles had to be thrown out.
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
KMOV
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
St. Charles pub patrons split $100,000 jackpot
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A couple of par patrons will be sharing a Show Me Cash jackpot. They won $100,000 from a ticket purchased at Lindenwood Pub on Kingshighway in St. Charles. It matched all five numbers drawn for the August 3rd drawing. The jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until there’s […]
KMOV
Calls to 988 Mental Health Crisis Line double in the last month
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been just over a month since the 988 mental health crisis line launched. In Missouri, calls have nearly doubled at many of the call centers across the state. Behavioral Health Response (BHR) in St. Louis is one of the six crisis centers in...
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
KMOV
Local nonprofit fighting human trafficking gets boost from city’s ARPA funds
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - The effort to fight human trafficking in St. Charles County got a boost Thursday. It comes as five missing kids from the St. Louis area were found and returned home safe earlier this month as part of a nationwide sting operation. Now, one local organization that educates and provides resources on human trafficking is getting some financial help.
$10k reward offered in missing Woman’s case
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information about a woman missing since January.
East St. Louis man abducts child, then busted with fentanyl and cocaine
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced an East St. Louis man for a drug bust that stemmed from a child abduction. Mario A. Foster was sentenced to 13 years in prison over criminal charges for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. According to...
St. Charles caretaker charged with elder abuse
A woman serving as a caretaker for multiple senior citizens in St. Charles faces a criminal charge for elder abuse.
Fight among brothers leads to gunfire in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A fight between brothers Sunday in the Spanish Lake neighborhood of north St. Louis County led to gunfire. A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A court document said a shooting was reported at a home in Spanish Lake. […]
spotonillinois.com
Suit alleges East St. Louis man mistaken for intruder, fatally shot by cousin
BELLEVILLE - A lawsuit alleges an East St. Louis man was fatally shot by his cousin when he mistook the decedent for an intruder. Plaintiff Amiah Thames, acting as administrator of the estate of Dale Byrum, filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants... ★ FURTHER...
KMOV
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
Ex-employee stole $284K from St. Louis County bank
A federal judge has sentenced a woman for stealing $284,000 in cash from a north St. Louis County bank while she was employed by the bank.
Flordell Hills clerks accused of stealing $663,000 from tiny north St. Louis County town
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — For six years, Maureen Woodson, 68, and Donna Thompson, 75, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the town they were supposed to be serving as clerks, according to a federal grand jury indictment. The roommates used it to gamble online and at area casinos,...
