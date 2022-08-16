Read full article on original website
WRIC TV
Gov. Youngkin’s State Board of Education picks are meeting for the first time
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The State Board of Education is meeting for the first time on Wednesday morning since Governor Glenn Youngkin chose new members. The panel is expected to address how history should be taught and how new public school alternatives should be funded. Youngkin’s five appointees now outnumber four...
WRIC TV
What can really stop thieves from stealing my catalytic converter?
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Catalytic converter thefts are happening frequently, but now people are finding new ways to stop thieves from stealing them. Catalytic converters are auto devices that neutralize harmful gases in engine exhaust that contribute to air pollution and smog, according to the Virginia State Police Heat Program’s website. Catalytic converters contain metals that are more precious than gold, such as platinum, rhodium and palladium. When stolen, thieves take the part to a scrap yard or recycler in exchange for cash.
