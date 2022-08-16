Read full article on original website
Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.
Cherokee Nation leaders encourage citizens to vote in upcoming elections
The leaders of the Cherokee Nation are calling upon tribe citizens to get out and vote during this upcoming election.
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
Poteau issues 'mandatory water conservation' due to equipment failure
POTEAU, Okla. — According to the Poteau Valley Water Director, residents are being asked to continue to conserve water after a pump was delivered but didn't end up working properly. Customers using Poteau Valley Improvement Authority were asked back in July to conserve water "until further notice," due to...
Fort Smith’s utility assistance program now available
Fort Smith utility customers will receive a double-sided insert with their July billing statements containing information about low-income assistance programs.
Missing child found safe in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark — A 12-year-old has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fort Smith, Friday, Aug. 19, morning.
Siloam Springs school phone policies could strike controversy
Most schools top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common; parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call.
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Beaver Lake residents upset over potential rate increase for new fire district
Some people who live around Beaver Lake are unhappy after the local fire department submitted a petition to the Benton County Quorum Court that could cost them more money.
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
Fort Smith PD seeking to identify three people for questioning
Fort Smith Police is seeking to identify three people in connection to a burglary that occurred on July 24.
12-year-old from Arkansas continues pursuit of USA Mullet Championship title
After advancing to the Top 25 in his age group of the USA Mullet Championships, a 12-year-old boy from Wesley has his eyes on taking home the title.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
Investigation underway for shooting that left one man dead in Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department responded to a call about a man being shot at around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. This happened on the 300 block of Carter Street. When officers arrived they found Joshua James Michael Smith, 39 on the front steps of a residence with a gunshot wound.
Washington County deputies charge woman with trafficking meth
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County. On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.
Investigation continues after child dies in hot car in Arkansas
A Fort Smith child who died after being left inside a car was just three-years-old. KNWA/FOX24 spoke to Fort Smith police on August 17, as well as the child's parents.
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Wreck In Le Flore County
An 86-year-old man from Nashoba is dead after a wreck in Le Flore County on Wednesday. The incident happened on Highway 2-71, about 3 miles south of Summerfield. State Troopers said Charles Harding was going south when he went into the northbound lanes. That's when another man, Ryan Green, swerved...
112 Drive-In inches toward final screenings
The end of an era is nearing for a Fayetteville institution as the 112 Drive-In prepares for its final two weekends of operation. The venerable institution will screen movies for the final times this weekend and next before shutting down for good. In its place will stand an up-scale housing...
