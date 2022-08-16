ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Poteau issues 'mandatory water conservation' due to equipment failure

POTEAU, Okla. — According to the Poteau Valley Water Director, residents are being asked to continue to conserve water after a pump was delivered but didn't end up working properly. Customers using Poteau Valley Improvement Authority were asked back in July to conserve water "until further notice," due to...
POTEAU, OK
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Washington County deputies charge woman with trafficking meth

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County. On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
News On 6

86-Year-Old Man Killed In Deadly Crash In Le Flore County

OHP Troopers say an 86-year-old man was killed in a crash in Le Flore County. According to OHP, the crash happened along Highway 271 on Wednesday. Troopers say Charles Harding was driving south in the northbound lane and another driver swerved into the southbound lane to avoid him, but Troopers say Harding corrected and hit the other car.
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

112 Drive-In inches toward final screenings

The end of an era is nearing for a Fayetteville institution as the 112 Drive-In prepares for its final two weekends of operation. The venerable institution will screen movies for the final times this weekend and next before shutting down for good. In its place will stand an up-scale housing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

